TKN House / OTP Arquitetura

© Guilherme Pucci

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Campos do Jordão, Brazil
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

Text description provided by the architects. Set in one of the highest levels in Campos do Jordão, the TKN residence was designed with a view to the great view that the land offers from the top of the city. As an architectural party, the creation of a set of light and semi-buried monolithic volumes was adopted and its programmatic party arises from a request from customers to create two winter residences, fully functional and interconnected, one on the upper level for the couple and another on the inferior for your two children.

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci
Plan
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

The house was implanted in the highest level of the land, a slope of 20 meters of height having its main accesses both for pedestrians and vehicles happening behind the upper level of the house, which borders the vegetation of Serra da Mantiqueira, originating in the region.

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci
Section
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

In the upper room, a large structural balance advances over the view supported by metal “V” pillars with their wooden cover lose from the closings, seeking greater lightness of the structural elements. The kitchen and the dining room are integrated with the main room according to the lifestyle of the residents, transforming the environment into a family gathering area. The entire closure is made of glass with wooden brises to control the solar incidence.

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

As the climate of the region is cold and humid, the whole house is turned to the west, seeking the afternoon sun and providing the view of the evening. In the adjoining upper volume is located the master suite set back from the lower floor, creating a large porch for access and conviviality as the anteroom of the residence, being permeated by gardeners. On its lower floor a large veranda was designed under the cantilevered structure for the children's residence room, the two suites overlook the sunset and are interconnected through an exposed concrete pergola.

© Guilherme Pucci
© Guilherme Pucci

OTP Arquitetura
Cite: "TKN House / OTP Arquitetura" [Residência TKN / OTP Arquitetura] 15 Jul 2021. ArchDaily.

