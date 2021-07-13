We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Hungary
  5. Szegzárd The Lodge / Építész Stúdió

Szegzárd The Lodge / Építész Stúdió

Save this project
Szegzárd The Lodge / Építész Stúdió

© Gergely Kenéz© Gergely Kenéz© Gergely Kenéz© Gergely Kenéz+ 72

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Szekszárd, Hungary
  • Architects: Építész Stúdió
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Gergely Kenéz
  • Lead Architect: Tamás Fialovszky
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz
Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

Text description provided by the architects. The guesthouses have been built in the area called Bartina of Szekszárd, Hungary located south of Szekszárd-Séd, next to family cellars and wine houses. The units of the building complex are scattered on the 9,000 square meters of the plots. The plots are located in a transitional area of the city structure: close to the city center and the structure of the streets formed naturally, however, they are not an integral part of it, nor are they among the larger vineyards with their own character in the outskirts of the city. The buildings are looking to create their own identity inside this transitional zone.

Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz
Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz
Save this picture!
Grand lodge floor plan
Grand lodge floor plan
Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

The agricultural history of the area influenced the architectural character resulting in a simple, restrained appearance. The three main units follow the direction of the slope and the plot, calmly sitting on the hillside. The houses are distanced from each other for privacy and intimacy as they look over the eastern valley. While they face towards the view of the city the architecture allows the setting sun above the hills to enter the homes as well.

Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz
Save this picture!
Structural concept
Structural concept
Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

The lodges are sunk into the hillside sitting on top of a solid concrete pedestal, which is combined with the light wooden structure of the roofs. This combination of the two structures is quite common in agricultural architecture and allowed the houses to ease into the landscape without rising too high. 

Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz
Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

The interior layout is quite simple with only sleeping and bathing areas being separated from the living spaces. It was important to extend the interior towards the garden with covered and open terraces. High quality natural materials were used throughout the construction most prominent of which is the larch structure, windows and shades.

Save this picture!
© Gergely Kenéz
© Gergely Kenéz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Szekszárd, 7100 Hungary

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Építész Stúdió
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesHungary
Cite: "Szegzárd The Lodge / Építész Stúdió" 13 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964984/szegzard-the-lodge-epitesz-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream