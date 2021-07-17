We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Phi House / UX Space

Phi House / UX Space

Save this project
Phi House / UX Space
Save this picture!
© Nguyen Nhat Linh
© Nguyen Nhat Linh

© Nguyen Nhat Linh© Nguyen Nhat Linh© Nguyen Nhat Linh© Nguyen Nhat Linh+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: UX Space
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Nguyen Nhat Linh
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Nhat Linh
  • Concept Design:Nguyen Nhat Linh, Le Quynh Nhu
  • Architects:UX Space
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nguyen Nhat Linh
© Nguyen Nhat Linh

Text description provided by the architects. Ho Chi Minh city is one of the most densely populated Metropolitans of Southeast Asia. Living in the city is extremely cluttered, suffocated as well as cramped. Furthermore, in an era of Covid-19 Pandemic, people are “stuck” at home with “Working from home” way of living, a house is not only simply a place to live but also being transformed into a place to work. PHI house is a new housing typology designed by UX Space, in the context of living in a megacity like Ho Chi Minh city as well as to respond to the changes, challenges during “the New Normal” Covid-19 Pandemic. Design Concept - P.H.I = Pace + Hybrid + Introvert personality

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Nhat Linh
© Nguyen Nhat Linh
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Fast pace in slow space - In UX Space’ design philosophy, the end users' time and well-being are rooted in the most comprehensive design experience, also for the Phi House project, the mission is to help family members and visitors have an opportunity to slow down to experience the space. In which, the condensation time is shown in the design solution to create a slow space. Besides, the family budget factor and the urgency of house moving pose challenges; Therefore, UX Space proposed an extremely minimal and simple design to reduce construction cost and installation time, which provides an affordable house solution for a small familywise offers more choices in using the space.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Nhat Linh
© Nguyen Nhat Linh
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Nguyen Nhat Linh
© Nguyen Nhat Linh

Hybrid - In Phi house, there is no specific boundary between spaces (kitchen + dining; sleeping + working; circulation + storage; etc.). Hybrid use of space was also shown along the main corridor, which is defined by a 14-meter long built-in shelves. The shelves are used for variety choices of storing and organizing household items like kitchen, pantry, appliances, fridge, washing machine, shoes shelves, book shelves, etc . Things are placed and filled in an orderly structure which creates a diversity and flexibility in ways of living. The most interesting thing of a hybrid house is not only reflected in the functional layouts but also in the spatial sections.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Nhat Linh
© Nguyen Nhat Linh

Introvert Personality - Unlike typical townhouse in HCMC, Phi house is not open to the outside but to the inside, The two simple facades both front and back with just an “enough” opening for daylight and ventilation, which prevents noise and air pollution as well as maintains the privacy and intimacy of the owners. House for the introvert is not a shy house but the house designed to be looked inside out and gain energy from inner reflection. Staircase and toilets are located in the front of the house, make place for the inner-courtyard as the centre of the house, while kitchen, living room and bedrooms are sandwiched between two inner courtyards, creating airy, well-lit and well-ventilated main living spaces. Phi house is designed as a basic framework for the users to fill-in their personality.

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Nhat Linh
© Nguyen Nhat Linh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
UX Space
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Phi House / UX Space" 17 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964872/phi-house-ux-space> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream