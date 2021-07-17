Phi House / UX Space

+ 27

Concept Design: Nguyen Nhat Linh, Le Quynh Nhu

Architects: UX Space

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Ho Chi Minh city is one of the most densely populated Metropolitans of Southeast Asia. Living in the city is extremely cluttered, suffocated as well as cramped. Furthermore, in an era of Covid-19 Pandemic, people are “stuck” at home with “Working from home” way of living, a house is not only simply a place to live but also being transformed into a place to work. PHI house is a new housing typology designed by UX Space, in the context of living in a megacity like Ho Chi Minh city as well as to respond to the changes, challenges during “the New Normal” Covid-19 Pandemic. Design Concept - P.H.I = Pace + Hybrid + Introvert personality

Fast pace in slow space - In UX Space’ design philosophy, the end users' time and well-being are rooted in the most comprehensive design experience, also for the Phi House project, the mission is to help family members and visitors have an opportunity to slow down to experience the space. In which, the condensation time is shown in the design solution to create a slow space. Besides, the family budget factor and the urgency of house moving pose challenges; Therefore, UX Space proposed an extremely minimal and simple design to reduce construction cost and installation time, which provides an affordable house solution for a small familywise offers more choices in using the space.

Hybrid - In Phi house, there is no specific boundary between spaces (kitchen + dining; sleeping + working; circulation + storage; etc.). Hybrid use of space was also shown along the main corridor, which is defined by a 14-meter long built-in shelves. The shelves are used for variety choices of storing and organizing household items like kitchen, pantry, appliances, fridge, washing machine, shoes shelves, book shelves, etc . Things are placed and filled in an orderly structure which creates a diversity and flexibility in ways of living. The most interesting thing of a hybrid house is not only reflected in the functional layouts but also in the spatial sections.

Introvert Personality - Unlike typical townhouse in HCMC, Phi house is not open to the outside but to the inside, The two simple facades both front and back with just an “enough” opening for daylight and ventilation, which prevents noise and air pollution as well as maintains the privacy and intimacy of the owners. House for the introvert is not a shy house but the house designed to be looked inside out and gain energy from inner reflection. Staircase and toilets are located in the front of the house, make place for the inner-courtyard as the centre of the house, while kitchen, living room and bedrooms are sandwiched between two inner courtyards, creating airy, well-lit and well-ventilated main living spaces. Phi house is designed as a basic framework for the users to fill-in their personality.