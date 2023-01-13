Submit a Project Advertise
World
Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeNatura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyNatura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyNatura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Institutional Buildings, Showroom
Spain
  Architects: TdB Arquitectura
  Area: 15373
  Year: 2019
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Kingspan Insulated Panels, Reynaers Aluminium, Arcon Glas, BASWA acoustic, FLOORFLEX, Hormann, Lledò, Manusa, NTGRADE, Neocerámica, RINOL, Reiter, Roca, Simon, TCY TORRES, Talleres Inox, thyssenkrupp
  Lead Architect: Juan Trias de Bes Mingot, Marta Pascual Marugán, Carlos Garcia
Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejo Bagué

Text description provided by the architects. Natura Bissé's new corporate headquarters is located in Parc de l'Alba, in the municipality of Cerdanyola, Barcelona. The purpose of the building is to accommodate the industrial manufacture of cosmetic products, laboratories, logistics, event areas, and offices. It will work as the reference center for all its subsidiaries and international distributors.

Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejo Bagué

With an area of about 15.373 m2 plus 5.394m2 outdoor spaces, it is developed on 5 levels: Parking (underground floor), Logistics/Robotization (lower ground floor), Production/Laboratories (upper ground floor), and two upper levels for Management, Administration, Research, Design, and complementary equipment for staff.

Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Alejo Bagué
Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Image 13 of 15
Level -1
Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Alejo Bagué

These levels are staggered, adapting to the unevenness of the terrain and defining a profile that contrasts with the landscape and an identity that is coherent with the corporate image. The building is conceived as a new generation of production equipment in which the program of spaces for offices, innovation, and laboratories covers a larger area than the industrial production itself. This approach requires specific facilities to support the continuous activity of renovation and revaluation of the production process. 

Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Alejo Bagué

In this context, the project relies on the humanization of the industrial space and incorporates important aspects such as natural lighting, zenithal light filters, visual relationship with the outside landscape through large terraces, presence of vegetation in the interior spaces, and cross ventilation. With these conditions, the design is conducive, to its fullest extent, to the relationship and communication between personnel.

Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Alejo Bagué

The definition of Factory-House has been adopted by the owners of the building when they checked the compatibility of the industrial activity with the comfort of its users.

Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejo Bagué

Project location

Address:Carrer Creu Casas, 08290, Barcelona, Spain

Cite: "Natura Bissé Factory Home / TdB Arquitectura" [Casa-Fábrica Natura Bissé / TdB Arquitectura] 13 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

