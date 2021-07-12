We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. Via Donau Administration / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Via Donau Administration / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

Via Donau Administration / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices
Aschach an der Donau, Austria
© Bruno Klomfar

Text description provided by the architects. The long, one-story structure perfectly and naturally merges into the existing ensemble on the banks of the Danube. Yet it successfully redefines the place, recharges it, and provides it with a new unique identity. Floating on a “high-water platform”, its subtle elegance radiates far into the river basin and reflects the interplay between longitudinal wood volumes and transversed rural massive buildings.

© Bruno Klomfar
Site plan
© Bruno Klomfar

The roof gable is slightly tilted and lifted to underline the main entrance accessible by ramps. The foyer and the multifunctional seating room are connected to the front terrace to be clearly visible and enhanced to high-quality spaces.

© Bruno Klomfar
Section
© Bruno Klomfar

The wide vertical wooden lamellas to the Danube underline the character of the volume and serve as a shading system to prevent overheating in summer. The roller blinds need to be used only at midday so that a clear view of the water is guaranteed.

© Bruno Klomfar

Project location

Address:Aschach an der Donau, Austria

Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten
Office

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesAustria
Cite: "Via Donau Administration / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten" 12 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964792/via-donau-administration-dietrich-untertrifaller-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

