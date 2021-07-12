Via Donau Administration / Dietrich | Untertrifaller Architekten

+ 24

Project Management: Catharina Maul

Program: Capacity: 16 work places

Building Physics: IBO Österreichisches Institut für Bauen und Okologie

Electronics: RoomBuus

City: Aschach an der Donau

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. The long, one-story structure perfectly and naturally merges into the existing ensemble on the banks of the Danube. Yet it successfully redefines the place, recharges it, and provides it with a new unique identity. Floating on a “high-water platform”, its subtle elegance radiates far into the river basin and reflects the interplay between longitudinal wood volumes and transversed rural massive buildings.

The roof gable is slightly tilted and lifted to underline the main entrance accessible by ramps. The foyer and the multifunctional seating room are connected to the front terrace to be clearly visible and enhanced to high-quality spaces.

The wide vertical wooden lamellas to the Danube underline the character of the volume and serve as a shading system to prevent overheating in summer. The roller blinds need to be used only at midday so that a clear view of the water is guaranteed.