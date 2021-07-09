We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
High Performance Surfing Center / Branco Cavaleiro Architects

High Performance Surfing Center / Branco Cavaleiro Architects

© José Campos© José Campos© José Campos© José Campos+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Learning, Sports Architecture
Darque, Portugal
  • Project Team:Branco Cavaleiro Architects
  • Client:C.M. Viana do Castelo
  • Collaborators:Carina Quintas Viana, Arq. I Maria João Costa, Arq. I Pedro Araújo, Arq. I Pedro Faia, D.er.
  • Engineering:Screnplan Lda
  • City:Darque
  • Country:Portugal
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. A new program that arose from the needs linked to this sports activity. The proposed location for this building was a pine grove in Cabedelo, Viana do Castelo, a natural zone covering an extensive dune system. Its setting out is adjusted and adapted to the location of the existing pine trees, in an attempt to preserve its verticality, which helps define the image of the complex.

© José Campos
© José Campos
Site Plan
Site Plan
© José Campos
© José Campos

In response to the program requested, we proposed a building suspended on pillars, with three distinct areas around a central patio: a wing with dormitories, another wing for services and bar, and a third wing to provide support for surfing, including a training room, gym, shower rooms, and a medical office. 

© José Campos
© José Campos
Section
Section
© José Campos
© José Campos

The three wings at the west end join up at the covered outdoor area (hangar) that connects the building to the beach. This is an ecological building, presenting various systems and technical solutions that respect the environment. These include a geothermal system, solar panels, LED lighting and cladding in agglomerated black cork which surrounds the whole building, including the roof.

© José Campos
© José Campos

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Praia do Cabedelo, Rua Diogo Cão 224, 4935 Darque, Portugal

Cite: "High Performance Surfing Center / Branco Cavaleiro Architects" [Centro de Alto Rendimento de Surf / Branco Cavaleiro Architects] 09 Jul 2021. ArchDaily.

