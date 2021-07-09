High Performance Surfing Center / Branco Cavaleiro Architects

+ 27

Project Team: Branco Cavaleiro Architects

Client: C.M. Viana do Castelo

Collaborators: Carina Quintas Viana, Arq. I Maria João Costa, Arq. I Pedro Araújo, Arq. I Pedro Faia, D.er.

Engineering: Screnplan Lda

City: Darque

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A new program that arose from the needs linked to this sports activity. The proposed location for this building was a pine grove in Cabedelo, Viana do Castelo, a natural zone covering an extensive dune system. Its setting out is adjusted and adapted to the location of the existing pine trees, in an attempt to preserve its verticality, which helps define the image of the complex.

In response to the program requested, we proposed a building suspended on pillars, with three distinct areas around a central patio: a wing with dormitories, another wing for services and bar, and a third wing to provide support for surfing, including a training room, gym, shower rooms, and a medical office.

The three wings at the west end join up at the covered outdoor area (hangar) that connects the building to the beach. This is an ecological building, presenting various systems and technical solutions that respect the environment. These include a geothermal system, solar panels, LED lighting and cladding in agglomerated black cork which surrounds the whole building, including the roof.