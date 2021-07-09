We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Nansha Kingboard Plaza / Aedas

Nansha Kingboard Plaza / Aedas

Courtesy of AedasCourtesy of AedasGreen sky garden . Image Courtesy of AedasCourtesy of Aedas+ 31

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: Aedas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80762
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
Courtesy of Aedas
Text description provided by the architects. Guangzhou Nansha was once distinguished by scattered hills and islands. Over the course of rapid urbanization and high-density development, it has now evolved into the geographic center of the Greater Bay Area. As an effort to create a pleasant living space in a fast-paced area, Aedas designed the Nansha Kingboard Plaza, a waterfront complex that strives to integrate nature and architecture.

The landscape design also celebrates Nansha’s waterfront culture. Image Courtesy of Aedas
The project is located in Jiaomen, the central area of ​​Nansha Free Trade Zone, and future transportation hubs in Nansha. The plot possesses superior landscape resources, with a wide river view of the Jiaomen River to its east and the Phoenix Lake to its west.

Green sky garden . Image Courtesy of Aedas
Green sky garden . Image Courtesy of Aedas

The design breaks up the building mass to form a zigzag layout which precludes blocking between the towers, maximising view and natural light intake. It also creates a buffer zone between the architecture and the light rail track that runs along its western boundary to minimise noise impact.

Master Layout Plan – the zigzag arrangement . Image Courtesy of Aedas
The horizontal lines are merged with the twisted volume to create a layered visual experience.. Image Courtesy of Aedas
The design draws inspiration from the forceful character of the mountains in South Guangdong, with volumes stacked and rotated in sections, rendering an image of a classic ink painting scroll. The facade is made of simple horizontal sunshade shutters and a double-layer glass curtain wall system.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
The horizontal lines are merged with the twisted volume where elegant arcs emerge to create a layered visual experience. The surrounding landscape is designed in a coherent linear architectural language. Incorporating a series of green terraces, decks, and water features, the landscape design also celebrates Nansha’s waterfront culture and provides abundant public green space for the residents.

Courtesy of Aedas
Project location

Address:Guangzhou, China

About this office
Aedas
Office

