Pallares House and Studio / Vrtical

Houses • Mexico City, Mexico Architects: VRTICAL

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 318 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Rafael Gamo

Colaborators: Luis Beltrán del Río, Andrew Sosa

Structural Engineer: Gustavo Herrera

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. A sculptor’s haven, hiding traces of her love for objects in raw space. Pallares House and Studio is the result of a work inspired by the materiality of Edna Pallares sculptures combined with the necessity to bring adequate light into the different spaces. Composed of three volumes separated each by a courtyard, the project intends to have a surprising spatial sequence, at the time, the limits that contain the space, are rough and allow an introspective feeling, where solemnity is essential for the production of Edna´s work.

The house for the sculptor Edna Pallares, responds to the need she had to inhabit a space next to her workshop. The work is inspired by the materiality of her sculptures. Composed by three volumes each separated by a patio, the project proposes a surprising spatial sequence, derived from a corridor with staple-shaped walls that connects all spaces as a backbone.

The design process was extended during the construction phase, accepting changes from Edna. The suggestions could range from sculptures embedded in the walls and floors to simple explanations of how she could inhabit the space. The drawing studio, which was not planned for the original project, stands out for its concrete roof following the shape of industrial saw teeth roofs, which puts a brutalist accent on the project.

The construction system is made up of red brick load-bearing, and a wooden beam supported mezzanine. This module accompanies the order of all the elements in space and, in some cases, the simple system acquires an ornamental complexity, as happens with the wall panels, where half of the partitions were turned outwards in a gesture of sculptural relief.