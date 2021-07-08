We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
House for a Family with Pets / Sadovsky & Architects

House for a Family with Pets / Sadovsky & Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: Sadovsky & Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Laufen, Axor, Compasspools, Reynaers
  • Architecture Design: Branislav Husarik, Marian Stanislav, Mateja Vonkomerova
  • Team Leaders:Oliver Sadovsky, Matus Vallo
  • Construction Design:Silvia Rosikova
  • Interior Design:Zuzana Krejcirova, Martin Cervienka
  • Plaster:Baumit
  • Garden And Landscape Design:Labak architects
  • City:Bratislava
  • Country:Slovakia
© Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci

Text description provided by the architects. The property is located in a relatively dense housing zone in Bratislava, the so-called "Pod Slancom". These circumstances subsequently affected the allocation of the house and its principal spatial concept. The house is situated in the center of the plot, whilst its perimeter walls are separated and expanding into the garden area, here, partially, reconnecting to the house again.

© Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci

The perforated concrete wall creates a semi-permeable membrane that subdivides the garden into an internal and external oasis. While the inner garden is amidst the actual interior and exterior and offers the inhabitants an intimate controlled space, the external garden tract is more natural and lusher.

© Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci

The Ground Floor of the house is a magnified open space enclosed on two sides by walls and at the same time effectively opened on the remaining two fronts to the surrounding private oasis. The main living area is in a cardinal position defined by the essential service "box" including the staircase, storage, and sanitary facilities as well as by the parents' zone such as the master bedroom, bathroom, and study.

© Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci
© Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci
© Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci

The kitchen is oriented towards the leisure garden and the living room to the functional terrace with a traditional lawn and pool area. The large skylight above the kitchen enables natural light to penetrate to the core of the layout. Kids' rooms along with an additional bathroom are located on the First Floor.

© Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci
© Jakub & Nora Caprnkovci

