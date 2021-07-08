We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Morocco
  5. Villa LOHA / E-H Atelier d'Architectures

Villa LOHA / E-H Atelier d'Architectures

Save this project
Villa LOHA / E-H Atelier d'Architectures

© Marc Lacroix© Marc Lacroix© Marc Lacroix© Marc Lacroix+ 40

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Marrakech, Morocco
  • Architects: E-H Atelier d'Architectures
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marc Lacroix
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: EMCO Building, Lmi-64 Agree Technal, Popham Design
  • Lead Architects: Harold Pécout
  • Construction: El mokrif company
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marc Lacroix
© Marc Lacroix

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a residential house of approximately 600 m2 on a plot of 4500 m2. It has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms including a master, a dining room, a TV room, a reception room, a kitchen, an office. It is located 15 minutes from Marrakech on the Ourika road and faces the Atlas Mountains. It is the specificities of the land and the contextual contingencies that determined the architectural approach of the project.

Save this picture!
© Marc Lacroix
© Marc Lacroix
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Marc Lacroix
© Marc Lacroix
Save this picture!
© Marc Lacroix
© Marc Lacroix

It was first necessary to resolve the problems of opposite with the neighbors, then to try in a second to position the house at the back of the plot in order to keep as much depth as possible in front of the house, for the garden, to the south. The idea of ​​designing these large stone walls as a protective enclosure for the house, a rampart, seemed natural to us and responded perfectly to our problem. The choice to raise the house by 60 cm and place it on a "plinth" provides a physical distance from the rest of the garden, participates in a sensory architectural walk and promotes the view of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Marc Lacroix
© Marc Lacroix

The reception room is a central part of the project. It is an 80 m2 north-south crossing space that you discover when you enter the patio. These large 7 m bay windows frame the look and help to discover the interior space and the landscape like a photograph or a painting. This room belongs to a triptych made up of the TV lounge to the west and the dining room to the east. These three rooms give us the length of the house and are separated by large burnt wooden partition doors.

Save this picture!
© Marc Lacroix
© Marc Lacroix
Save this picture!
Façades
Façades
Save this picture!
© Marc Lacroix
© Marc Lacroix

In the TV lounge and the dining room, the stone surrounding wall this time appears behind the glazing, in second reading and contributes to the feeling of security that one can feel. The stone wall contemplates itself and then becomes a living painting where natural light plays with these imperfections.

Save this picture!
© Marc Lacroix
© Marc Lacroix

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
E-H Atelier d'Architectures
Office

Products

StoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMorocco
Cite: "Villa LOHA / E-H Atelier d'Architectures" 08 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964635/villa-loha-e-h-atelier-darchitectures> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream