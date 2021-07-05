We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Burasiri Pattanakarn Clubhouse / Baiyah Studio

Burasiri Pattanakarn Clubhouse / Baiyah Studio

Save this project
Burasiri Pattanakarn Clubhouse / Baiyah Studio

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo© Chalermwat Wongchompoo© Chalermwat Wongchompoo© Chalermwat Wongchompoo+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Wellness Interiors
Khwaeng Prawet, Thailand
  • Architects: Baiyah Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  545
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chalermwat Wongchompoo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Apolic, NAPAWAN GROUP (2004) CO.,LTD, SCG (The Siam Cement Pcl.)
  • Lead Architects: Santirat Sattayakhun
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Text description provided by the architects. The importance of the club is to be a hub and activity centre or relaxing place for all residents in this Burasiri Pattanakarn Housing Estate. The Clubhouse is designed to be resort style according to the main theme of this Housing Estate. The architect team from Baiyah studio has a main concept in design which includes the interpretation of “Resort” in another form by creating new experiences for the residents to feel the memory of Asian resort style building use in a new type through new shapes and space.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Save this picture!
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

The limitation and challenges for the design is the Site location, being a long narrow line including an approach angle in front of the building which the opening angle is quite narrow, and it is in the South and the West side which has sun exposure all day. The Clubhouse building has tried to find a solution by presenting the inspiration from camping in the jungle as design assistance. This includes the method for placing the building on site or using enclosed building façade to help with sun shading. Two main buildings will be positioned in overlapping method, being disorganized and opened in the front in the reverse direction according to the building suitability like camping.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Save this picture!
Elevation 02
Elevation 02
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

The main zone, lobby and fitness will be positioned in the North which is under the shade all day with the continuous and harmonized view of the pool and main park. The other zone for services will be hidden in the South and the West side which is the main approach under the wooden wall which continuously flows as the roof. Moreover, there is a twist of building core to be outstanding and elegant for eye perspective angle and direction to access the building by using oblige line twisting from the main core as an element to be composed of building shape.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

 The building has been selected with warm, luxurious and modern materials, e.g. artificial woods for wall and ceiling, cedar shingle roof, natural stone wall, large windows or the finishing materials for end wall corner which is a modern material by using the Aluminum Composite in dark grey for the design. So that this Clubhouse building is suitable and proudly being a centre for the residents in the community.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1111 ถนนพัฒนาการตัดใหม่ สวนหลวง Khwaeng Prawet, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Baiyah Studio
Office

Products

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsThailand
Cite: "Burasiri Pattanakarn Clubhouse / Baiyah Studio " 05 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964494/burasiri-pattanakarn-clubhouse-baiyah-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream