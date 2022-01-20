Before and After: How Decorative Surface Finishes can Transform a Project

Save this picture! The material. Image Courtesy of 3M

The outer layer of surfaces and buildings is the interface with the world and communicates much of its appearance, characteristics, and conditions. There are times that, whether due to budget constraints, difficulties, or lack of time, we need to look for quick and easy-to-install solutions. 3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes are adhesive decorative films that offer a sustainable, cost-efficient option for refurbishing surfaces, providing less landfill waste, minimal downtime, noise, and dust for use on casework, doors, columns and internals walls. There is also a version for exterior solutions, the 3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes Exterior EX Series product line. The finishes can be applied directly over existing façade material, providing high design along with other features. Below we will explore two examples that will highlight the possibilities with 3M surface finishes.

Save this picture! Before / After. Image Courtesy of 3M

In the first example, the client had a desire to update their existing façade that, over the years, had been heavily stained and faded, giving an unpalatable appearance. Replacing the façade panels was not an options due to the overall expense and invasive nature of the procedure. They turned to 3M surface finishes to quickly transform their building exterior on a budget, giving new life to the appearance. 3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes Exterior EX Series is available in 60+ designs, from solid colors to natural finish appearance such as wood, stone, and more. These finishes can be applied directly to existing smooth, non-porous application surfaces, such as aluminum, galvanized steel, and painted metal. Along with a beautiful appearance, DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes EX Series offer excellent durability, dimensionally stability, and weather resistance with up to 10 years warranty depending on the global climate location.

Especially in commercial or industrial spaces, considering surface finishes that not only create unique experiences but do this with less downtime is very important since any downtime can result in a tremendous loss to the business or operation. And the circular approach to upcycle existing facades and surfaces can help contribute to lowering the ever growing landfill waste being driven by construction projects.

In the second example we explore a project by SkyPods (Yorkshire, United Kingdom) who are pioneers of the ultimate upcycling project: turning decommissioned aircraft parts into high-end glamping pods, garden offices, and media rooms. SkyPods was created with the purpose of upcycling multi-million-pound aircraft parts into useful and bespoke products. Allowing people to own a unique part of aviation history, it aims to maintain the charm of the aircraft while creating a premium interior and exterior space (without adding too much weight, cost, or waste to their builds). The SkyPods refurbishment concept has been designed to use a broad range of high-quality materials to create an ambiance of calm and luxury.

Save this picture! Before / After. Image Courtesy of SkyPods

Using a wide range of DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes, Mike Hyde and his team were able to transform the aircraft fuselage into a relaxing and elegant space. With a palette consisting of wood, suede, stone, metal, and leather, designers were able to deliver a sense of sophistication while keeping all elements easy to clean, maintain and repair. The hassle-free installation process also allowed SkyPods to deliver results to clients in an efficient and cost-savy manner. Besides that, the ability to easily cover the metal fuselage and also to be able to easily ‘bend’ around the shape make this a much easier application than with real wood, veneer, or laminate.

The finishes are also easy to clean and maintain. They can be cleaned with basic detergent and water but also can withstand most of the, now more common, disinfectant cleaning routines without surface degradation. And the 3M surface finishes are more easily repaired than traditional natural wood/veneer or stone as well as laminates making it easier, and more cost effective, to maintain the high aesthetic of your spaces over time. In short, consider using 3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes for your next project to provide your clients with high design within their budget, with less downtime, and to help drive their sustainability goals with less waste.

