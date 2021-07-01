We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Hong Ngu House / H.a Architects

Hong Ngu House / H.a Architects

Hong Ngu House / H.a Architects

© Quang Dam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hồng Ngự, Vietnam
  • Architects: H.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, An Tiles, Kanly, Malloca, Megaman, Ori Lighting, Panasonic, Trimble Navigation
  • MEP Consultants: H.a.
  • HVAC Consultants: H.a.
Text description provided by the architects. Hong Ngu is an urban area in the Mekong Delta, with the natural condition of the annual flood season. The region also has a the typical architectural form: the house on stilts which prevents flooding during the rainy season. The house on stilts, built since 1968 has showed signs of the impact of time and when the flood season in Hong Ngu no longer reached the residential area, the house on stilts became unsuitable for the current rhythm of life.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
The story of the new house on the old land is set and executed in an unexpected and emotional way. We aspire to a space that is closer to the old way of life, more open to nature, brings a cozy and dignified atmosphere, and at the same time overcomes the problems of the house in the past and especially the bring a new tone in the boring housing model of the suburbs.

Diagram
Diagram
The house has a familiar traditional housing structure, with a wooden structure, tiled roof, the living spaces are arranged around a courtyard where the trees - the sky - the people "touch" each other behind the slanted fence wall following the sloping roof.

Project gallery

About this office
H.a
Office

