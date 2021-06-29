We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Austria
  5. Loisium Hotel Expansion / Steven Holl Architects

Loisium Hotel Expansion / Steven Holl Architects

Save this project
Loisium Hotel Expansion / Steven Holl Architects

© Hertha Hurnaus© Hertha Hurnaus© Holzinger/Sam Architects© Holzinger/Sam Architects+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Extension
Langenlois, Austria
  • Design Architect Principal:Steven Holl
  • Partner In Charge:Noah Yaffe
  • Project Architect:Lourenzo Amaro de Oliveira
  • Design Team:JongSeo Lee, Ruoyu Wei, Lucas Almassy
  • Associate Architects:ottreinisch .architecture
  • Associate Architects Team:Sam-Ott-Reinisch, Irene Ott-Reinisch, Franz Sam, Gregory Holzinger, Karin Sam, Daniel Wohlschlager
  • General Contractor :Swietelsky AG
  • City:Langenlois
  • Country:Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
© Holzinger/Sam Architects
© Holzinger/Sam Architects

Text description provided by the architects. In Langenlois, 60 minutes west of Vienna, on a gently south-sloping vineyard, the Loisium Hotel and Wine Center celebrates the rich local heritage of an ancient wine vault system. The historic subterranean network, which includes stone passages that are 900 years old, underlies the urban plan of the town. The first two buildings of the SHA designed Loisium Hotel Complex sought to create an analogical relation to the geometry of the cellars, with the Wine Center (2003) embedded within the vineyards and the Hotel (2005) referencing the branching morphology of the vaults above.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

The concept for the 30-room Hotel Expansion “out of the ground” connects to the original vaults via precast vaulted rooms. A reflecting pool at the entry reflects the curved geometry.

Save this picture!
© Holzinger/Sam Architects
© Holzinger/Sam Architects
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Holzinger/Sam Architects
© Holzinger/Sam Architects

Together, these three elements represent three basic types of architecture: under, in, and over the ground.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Holzinger/Sam Architects
© Holzinger/Sam Architects
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

The roofs and walls of the expansion building are clad in Rheinzink. The matte natural material is pre-weathered to blend with the landscape and sky. Glass walls at the hotel rooms provide views to the mountains, vineyards and existing Loisium Hotel and Wine Center. Board form exposed concrete walls compliment custom natural wood millwork.

Save this picture!
© Holzinger/Sam Architects
© Holzinger/Sam Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Loisium-Allee 2, 3550 Langenlois, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Steven Holl Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentExtensionAustria
Cite: "Loisium Hotel Expansion / Steven Holl Architects" 29 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964112/loisium-hotel-expansion-steven-holl-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hertha Hurnaus

奥地利罗仙姆酒店扩建 / 斯蒂文·霍尔事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream