We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Adaptive Reuse
  4. Spain
  5. Senior Cohousing / arqbag

Senior Cohousing / arqbag

Save this project
Senior Cohousing / arqbag

© Marc Díaz© Marc Díaz© Marc Díaz© Marc Díaz+ 23

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Adaptive Reuse, Coliving
Guimerà, Spain
  • Architects: arqbag
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  302
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Marc Díaz
  • Architects:Bernat Colomé Franco, Marc Díaz Gallego, Jordi Mitjans, Simona Cerri, Adrià Vilajoana, Alfonso Godoy
  • Colaborators:Esther Orús Alcalde, Carmen Bodelón De Frutos, Toni Quirant Garrido
  • Structural Consultants:Sergi Díaz Valdivia, Quim Escoda Llorenç
  • Technical Architect And Director Of Works Execution:Rafel Casanovas i Peñalver
  • City:Guimerà
  • Country:Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. The project proposes the rehabilitation of an agricultural warehouse, reprogrammed as a "senior" cohabitation. In order to accommodate two-family units in the same building, the lifestyle of each individual family was studied. This allowed us to plan and reorganize the spaces according to each use, specific to the degree of collectivization required at each moment. Individual, couple, collective, and even neighborhood spaces were incorporated. 

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz
Save this picture!
Ground floor
Ground floor
Save this picture!
First floor
First floor
Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

In order to solve the scale transition from warehouse to cohousing, the multiplicity of use spaces, and the gradients of privacy, the project proposes the insertion of a central equipped block. This new element permits the reconfiguration of the pre-existing open space into multiple subspaces, which are distributed both in plan and in section.

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

The nucleus is resolved by using a wall of compacted earth blocks (CEB). The block is distributed through 3 large units adapted to the program; it generates open spaces for storage or facilities, enclosed spaces with their own program, and passage spaces that interconnect or separate areas. At the same time, in order not to alter the original stone walls, the block concentrates all the installations of the cohousing.

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

In terms of comfort, this large earth block provides a high hygroscopic property, which compensates the low capacity of existing stone walls to humidity regulation. In addition, it compensates for part of the thermal inertia that is lost through the thermal insulation of the existing façades on its interior side.

Save this picture!
© Marc Díaz
© Marc Díaz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Carretera de Tàrrega, 13, 25341 Guimerà, Lleida, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
arqbag
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseColivingSpain
Cite: "Senior Cohousing / arqbag" [Reconversión de almacén agrícola a Cohousing Senior / arqbag] 29 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964095/senior-cohousing-arqbag> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream