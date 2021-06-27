We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Seddon House / Clinton Murray Architects

Seddon House / Clinton Murray Architects

Save this project
Seddon House / Clinton Murray Architects
Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe

© Michael Thorpe© Michael Thorpe© Michael Thorpe© Michael Thorpe+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Seddon, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe

Text description provided by the architects. We call Jo and Lincoln’s house, ‘the goldmine’. They bought the property in the late 90s for about $50 off Giuseppe and Francesca fleeing for Bulleen and now they can’t move for boutique wine bars. The house when they bought it was falling down and so in stepped in Lincoln’s dodgy mate to build. 20 years on they bore the fruit of that labour, the extension was demolishing itself at a leisurely pace.

Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe

Jo and Lincoln used the opportunity of rebuilding to redesign their lives. Where previously their living and bathing areas had hugged the old cottage in a Pompeiian death embrace, they opted to extend their lives into the garden, making the most of Jo’s greenest of thumbs.

Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe
Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe

The old house is the typical double fronted Victorian weatherboard. A window each for the front bedrooms, a long high hallway. This hallway was the axis we used in siting the new extension. Now, when you stand at the open front door, you can see all the way through the extension to the back garden, a lovely bit of visual connectivity. That was important to us and our clients. The hall way extension steps down through a glazed link, down past laundry and bathroom and study area, opening out into a light filled kitchen and sitting room, which can be separated with sliding screens. These screens have an extra personal touch. An image taken by Jo of the pier at Point Lonsdale, a special place for the family, is printed onto them, an ever present remainder of good times.

Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe
Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe

Instead of clinging to the old building, the new areas of the house break away and let it breathe again. The cladding choice of flat galvanize sheet metal, is a call-back to Lincoln’s trade as a plumber, as well as a deliberate reversal of the warm materials used inside. These were for Jo, lover of colour and life! Yellow concrete on the floor, orange kitchen and red ironbark walls, all seek to add warmth and a contrasting tone to ever present greenery of the garden that surrounds you.

Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe

The Solomit on the ceiling adds texture to a plane so often without it, for the bene􀃕t of the client’s son, who at 215cm tall, spends most of his time closer to ceilings than is usual. Its acoustic properties are also felt, offering a foil to the timber and concrete floor. A protective veranda provides a buffer zone to this garden, warding off the north and western rays and heat, in hard, tough material, Galvanised steel and concrete to contrast inside.

Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe

The only continuation, the Solomit on the soffit, an allegory for pea straw mulch if ever there was one. The overall gesture is one of peace, stability, light and comfort, and, dare I say it, old and new. But most importantly, it is about living with and around your garden, being on ground level and feeling like your feet are planted in the feeling of home.

Save this picture!
© Michael Thorpe
© Michael Thorpe

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Clinton Murray Architects
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Seddon House / Clinton Murray Architects" 27 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963993/seddon-house-clinton-murray-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream