Luís Delfino House / Pimont Arquitetura

Houses • Florianópolis, Brazil Architects: Pimont Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 90 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Lio Simas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Projetar Esquadrias

Project Team: Henrique Pimont, Alejandro Ortiz e Pedro Borges Osório

City: Florianópolis

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. On a tiny lot, on a corner in the heart of the city, this “tiny house” explores verticality, privacy, and permeability.

Opening between the vegetation and against the sun, the façade panels guarantee the desired level of privacy at every hour of the day.

The panels are pivoting frames coated with extruded aluminum sheets. When closed, the panels give clarity to the house's volumetric reading, where wood, concrete, and metal take turns.

Transparency and permeability take turns from the front closing of the land, vertically and horizontally, in metal, wood, and concrete.

Viewed from the inside, the panels reveal all their transparency, ensuring rich visual contact with the vegetation and the city.