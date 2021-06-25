We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Luís Delfino House / Pimont Arquitetura

Luís Delfino House / Pimont Arquitetura

Save this project
Luís Delfino House / Pimont Arquitetura

© Lio Simas© Lio Simas© Lio Simas© Lio Simas+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Pimont Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  90
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lio Simas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Projetar Esquadrias
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lio Simas
© Lio Simas

Text description provided by the architects. On a tiny lot, on a corner in the heart of the city, this “tiny house” explores verticality, privacy, and permeability.

Opening between the vegetation and against the sun, the façade panels guarantee the desired level of privacy at every hour of the day.

Save this picture!
© Lio Simas
© Lio Simas
Save this picture!
Isometric First Floor
Isometric First Floor
Save this picture!
© Lio Simas
© Lio Simas

The panels are pivoting frames coated with extruded aluminum sheets. When closed, the panels give clarity to the house's volumetric reading, where wood, concrete, and metal take turns.

Save this picture!
© Lio Simas
© Lio Simas

Transparency and permeability take turns from the front closing of the land, vertically and horizontally, in metal, wood, and concrete.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Viewed from the inside, the panels reveal all their transparency, ensuring rich visual contact with the vegetation and the city.

Save this picture!
© Lio Simas
© Lio Simas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pimont Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Luís Delfino House / Pimont Arquitetura" [Casa Luís Delfino / Pimont Arquitetura] 25 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963971/luis-delfino-house-pimont-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream