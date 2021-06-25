Mini House Bac Cau / vn-a

+ 20

Architect In Charge: Truong Giang Vu

City: Ngọc Thụy

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The mini-house in Bac Cau will be added as a stopover by sprinkling the filigree construction into the existing flora. The transparency of the house makes it possible without a clear form and disappears into the time-space of the river quay.

The plants act here as the outer skin for the house. Thanks to the river wind and the free sliding wall system, the house always has optimal air circulation.

The house is symbiotically intertwined with the old trees of the property through layers of overlapping rooms of different depths.