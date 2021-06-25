We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Mini House Bac Cau / vn-a

Mini House Bac Cau / vn-a

Mini House Bac Cau / vn-a

© Hoang Le and vn-a

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ngọc Thụy, Vietnam
  • Architects: vn-a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  78
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hoang Le and vn-a
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: An Cuong, Bluescope, Daikin, Hai Long glass, Maris Polymers, Vĩnh Tường
  • Lead Architects: Thi Thu Huong Vu, Tuan Dung Nguyen
© Hoang Le and vn-a
© Hoang Le and vn-a

Text description provided by the architects. The mini-house in Bac Cau will be added as a stopover by sprinkling the filigree construction into the existing flora. The transparency of the house makes it possible without a clear form and disappears into the time-space of the river quay.

© Hoang Le and vn-a
© Hoang Le and vn-a
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
© Hoang Le and vn-a
© Hoang Le and vn-a

The plants act here as the outer skin for the house. Thanks to the river wind and the free sliding wall system, the house always has optimal air circulation.

© Hoang Le and vn-a
© Hoang Le and vn-a
© Hoang Le and vn-a
© Hoang Le and vn-a

The house is symbiotically intertwined with the old trees of the property through layers of overlapping rooms of different depths.

© Hoang Le and vn-a
© Hoang Le and vn-a
Elevation
Elevation
© Hoang Le and vn-a
© Hoang Le and vn-a

About this office
vn-a
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Mini House Bac Cau / vn-a" 25 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963958/mini-house-bac-cau-vn-a> ISSN 0719-8884

