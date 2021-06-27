We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. China
  5. Culture and Sports Center in Xu Shu Guan / ARTS Group

Culture and Sports Center in Xu Shu Guan / ARTS Group

Save this project
Culture and Sports Center in Xu Shu Guan / ARTS Group

© Wei Qin© Wei Qin© Wei Qin© Wei Qin+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Sports Architecture, Cultural Center
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: ARTS Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  32963
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Wei Qin
  • Lead Architects: Jiahua Ping
  • Architecture Design: Jiahua Ping, Shengpeng Gu, Danchen Gu, Qian Liu, Bu Lv
  • Structure Design:Jiming Deng, Xin Zeng, Fanxing Zeng
  • Landscape Design:Yan Hu, Mingwen Zhang, Xiaole Li, Xia Gao
  • The Client:Suzhou Dayangshan Eco-tourism Development Co., Ltd
  • General Contractor :Suzhou First Construction Group Co. Ltd
  • City:Suzhou
  • Country:China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin

Text description provided by the architects. Culture and Sports Center in Xu Shu Guan is located in Suzhou Hi-Tech Zone. The land area of the project is 12100 square meters, the planning plot ratio is 1.2, and the total construction area is 21851.8 square meters. The capacity building area is 14571.8 square meters, and the non-capacity building area is 7280 square meters. The project consists of a reading room, cinema, basketball hall, badminton hall, and basement. There are many green spaces around the site, with high vegetation coverage and a good ecological environment.

Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin
Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin

Memories of Sericulture. Xu Shu Guan has been an important town in Jiangnan since ancient times. It is located in the northwest of Suzhou City, and the northeast foot of Nanyang Mountain. Some literature in the Republic of China once recorded the phenomenon that every family planted mulberry and raised silkworms in Xu Shu Guan at that time. By 1909, Jiangsu Provincial Women's Sericulture School was founded in Xu Shu Guan. Later, it was restructured into Jiangsu Silk Industry School. At that time, mulberry cultivation, silkworm breeding, and silk weaving were brilliant in the whole country.

Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin

However, in its long history, the Silk Industry School, which played an important role in modern sericulture silk production, was eventually merged into Soochow University. So far silk production has declined in Xu Shu Guan. In this context, we decided to design a cultural and sports center for Xu Shu Guan that reflects its glorious silk era. Through the translation and reconstruction of architectural space, materials, and technology, the architecture integrating with the urban landscape and human emotion, makes up the lost history of Xu Shu Guan. 

Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin
Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin

The Dialogue between Memory and Modernity. The architects design a flexible, silk-like outer layer for the cultural and sports center, which connects two separate buildings and creates a public open space in the middle. The thin metal perforated plate is the main material of this layer of the outer skin, describing the modern era of the Xu Shu Guan Economic Development Zone. Flexible shape, fine and light texture is not difficult to remind people of the famous Xu Shu Guan silk. Modernity and locality seek a balance here and become readable and identifiable things in the mutual care of the urban context.

Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin
Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin

The Precipitation of Community and Emotion. In ancient Greek urban planning, public open spaces were always constructed first. They should be leveled and paved, and then filled with public buildings, temples, culinary facilities, and shops. Similarly, the public space on the second floor of the Cultural and Sports Center, which is aggregated by the soft outer skin, not only gives the community an aesthetic appeal but also gives people an unimpeded place for daily interaction and community activities. Far from being occupied by a technological base or a beautiful vehicle for commercial activity, it is an "Old Market of Athens" that genuinely cares about the emotions of its citizens, invites them to participate, interact in open spaces and cultivate the culture of the community. 

Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin
Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin

Structure is Art. The hidden aesthetics in the experience of indoor venues also reflects the cultural cognition and interest of designers. Considering the integration of roof structural stress parts and architectural forms, the contradiction between aesthetic interest and construction concept is hidden in the complete effect of the building. Under the tube truss, a light opening is formed to coordinate the design of the overall structure strengthening and lighting energy-saving performance optimization and guide users to enjoy the sky scenery through a unique perspective.

Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin
Save this picture!
© Wei Qin
© Wei Qin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Suzhou Hi-Tech Zone, Jiangsu, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARTS Group
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureSports ArchitectureCultural CenterChina
Cite: "Culture and Sports Center in Xu Shu Guan / ARTS Group" 27 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963897/culture-and-sports-center-in-xu-shu-guan-arts-group> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wei Qin

苏州浒墅关文体中心 / 中衡设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream