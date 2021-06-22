Pujades 141 Apartment / Aramé Studio

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© Del Rio Bani

  Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Detail
Barcelona, Spain
© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the refurbishment in Pujades 141 was to transform an old apartment with a very dark interior living space into a more flexible and luminous habitation, more adapted to the current way of living. As it was going to be an apartment to rent, the whole project needed to be done with an extreme economy of means but changing completely the perception of the space.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The proposal introduces a new plan distribution, erasing the old corridor and transforming the whole apartment in a sequence of open spaces. The project proposes longer views and a perception of a bigger space through enfilades of spaces that goes from the most “public spaces” to the more private ones.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

The living room is situated in the front façade in continuity with the small balcony, to take advantage of the maximum radiation and luminosity. The narrow and dark corridor of the original distribution is replaced by a central kitchen, situated in the core of the dwelling and transforming the most unlighted and strait space of the plan into a luminous and joyful central piece.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Despite having a small apartment, the client wanted to have two separate rooms, one as the main bedroom the other with more flexible use, that’s why we propose an “open room” with flexible doors, connected visually with the other spaces of the apartment that can be used as a dining room, a study room or a guest room.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

In the interior façade, as the last piece of the enfilade, we have the main room with the bathroom the most intimate spaces of the house.

© Del Rio Bani
© Del Rio Bani

Project location

Barcelona, Spain

Aramé Studio
