World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Italy
  5. Albate House / OASI architects

Albate House / OASI architects

Albate House / OASI architects

© Laura Cavelli© Laura Cavelli© Laura Cavelli© Laura Cavelli+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
Albate, Italy
  • Architects: OASI architects
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Laura Cavelli
  • Lead Architects: Pietro Ferrario, Francesco Enea Castellanza
  • Project Team:Federico Brebbia, Laura Cavelli, Andrea Angiolini
  • City:Albate
  • Country:Italy
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Text description provided by the architects. A small rural house. Isolated from the wealthy and informal garden. A relationship to be conquered. Two parents, their children, their ambitions. A house to live in with pleasure. Making living a creative act.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

A triangular extension in concrete conquers the relationship with the garden. The diagonal introduced by the triangle generates a unique relationship with the garden that other shapes would not have guaranteed. The triggered dynamics define a dynamic and unpredictable spatial relationship.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

The roof pyramid defines a new living space in wood. By raising the ridge and changing the slope of the pitches, new enveloping living space is created. Furthermore, the proportions of the house are preserved in this way.

Collage drawing
Collage drawing
Collage drawing
Collage drawing

The plasters of the small rural house define unique and handcrafted grains and textures. The new surfaces introduced such as the hammered concrete of the triangle and the exposed cork of the thermal envelope of the attic trying to find a material relationship with the original grains of the house. The intent is to define a homogeneous and amalgamated built landscape.

© Laura Cavelli
© Laura Cavelli

Project gallery

