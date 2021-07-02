Reconstruction of Yanjiao Campus Library of Central Academy of Fine Arts / 3andwich Design / He Wei Studio

Save this picture! New entrance to the library. Image © Weiqi Jin

Design Team: Long Chen, Xiaoying Hua, Wanting Li, Xingyi Shen(Intern), Ran Ji(Intern)

General Director Of Detailed Design: Yan Sun

Interior Design: Guohui Ma

Structure Design: Shen Guo

HVAC: Yimei Chen

Electrical Engineering: Ke Ning

Owner: Yanjiao Campus Library of China Central Academy of Fine Arts

Construction Drawing Design: China Academy of Building Research

City: Langfang

Country: China

Save this picture! the orange ground indicates the location of the entrance. Image © Weiqi Jin

Task and design concept: Four-in-One with "collection, exhibition, reading, and enjoyment." After on-site investigation, the architect put forward the idea of planning and transforming the library and the adjacent art gallery together, that is, the library and the exhibition hall should be considered as a whole, and jointly serve as the base of knowledge and art production for the future of the academy, also with the four-in-one concept of "collection, exhibition, reading, and enjoyment". The so-called "collection" means here mainly books collecting. As a base of knowledge production, books are knowledge and the basis of all extended functions. Therefore, the new library must provide the best conditions for the collection of books. "Exhibition" means both presenting and exhibiting. Whether it is the library's books or the exhibition hall, the new space should have enough openness and tolerance to carry different forms of display and exhibition. “Reading” means books reading, one of the most basic functional requirements of the library. The design hopes to provide teachers and students with a more spacious and comfortable reading space and a more diversified reading experience. "Enjoyment" means both enjoying and sharing. In the view of the architect, the new library should be a space that readers are willing to enter. It should not be rigid, where readers can even read books lying down. At the same time, the library should be open and public. It can not only be linked with the exhibition hall to hold related extended reading events next to the exhibitions but also be used as a special classroom, seminar room or lecture hall.

Save this picture! The approach wall of the new entrance and the overpass of the original building occluded with each other. Image © Weiqi Jin

Layout and streamline: reorganizing the boundary and shaping the new entrance of the library. The reconstruction design of the library started from adjusting the layout and combing the streamline. Firstly, the architect moved out of the laboratory of the School of City Design (originally belonging to the exhibition hall of the art museum) which was inserted between the library and the exhibition hall of the art museum on the first floor, returned part of the free space to the art museum to continue to be used as the exhibition hall, and assigned the other part to the library to transform it into a circulation reading room. The new circulation reading room is directly connected with the original circulation library, which solves the awkward separated situation of the library from the reading room before the transformation. Then the offices of the library and the exhibition hall of the art museum are merged to form a joint office model. The layout of the function rooms on the second floor remains unchanged. So do the functions of the two reading rooms on the south side. And the computer room on the north side is canceled and changed into a material reading room jointly built by the School of City Design and the library.

Save this picture! the orange ground stretches out to form a welcoming gesture. Image © Weiqi Jin

The original entrance of the library was hidden in the depth of the corridor, which was difficult to find and not conducive to the attributes of the library as a public space. The architect rearranged a new, direct entrance to the library. The new entrance is located in the southwest corner of the teaching building where the library is, adjacent to the west secondary entrance of the gallery. It used to be a semi-outdoor corridor where sundries were piled up. The architect had the sundries cleared away, and the corridor remained semi-outdoor. However, expressive new materials and colors were introduced to create a new entrance image of the library.

Save this picture! The color tone of the front hall with large areas of gray, white and partially orange. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! front hall provides a variety of possibilities for subsquent use. Image © Weiqi Jin

The appearance of the new entrance is simple and bright. The door head and the new approach wall are made of white perforated plate, forming a geometric block combined with the old building; The inner wall of the entrance uses an orange aluminum gusset plate, and the floor connected with it uses epoxy resin of the same color. In addition, the ground extends outward, forming a welcome gesture similar to the "red carpet". The hazy white perforated board, together with the bright orange, not only connects with the gray and white facades of the original building but also forms a strong symbolic image.

The trees in the original outdoor field are carefully reserved, forming the relationship between the figure and the background with the newly added architectural elements. In fine weather, the shadows of the trees will fall on the orange ground and the facade of the white perforated board, forming a mottled pattern, which echoes with the tree silhouette on the perforated board. The architect hopes that the new entrance with strong visual symbols can bring clear imaginability and communication power to the library.

Save this picture! entrance night view. Image © Weiqi Jin

Hall: a new space core and a new hub linking libraries, art galleries, exhibition halls, and other teaching spaces. Connected with the new entrance, the hall is the hub linking the library on the first floor, the exhibition hall of the art museum, the reading room on the second floor, and other teaching spaces. It is also the main public place in this area in the future. The hall is transformed from the unused space of the original building. There was an evacuation staircase, with 8 structural columns, which has a great impact on the space and visual experience. As the staircase and columns must be retained, the architect divided the hall into two parts: the front hall and the back hall, hiding the evacuation staircase and structural columns between the partition walls.

Save this picture! front hall connected with the new entrance. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! front hall view from the entrance corridor. Image © Weiqi Jin

After the transformation, the front hall is a trapezoidal high space. The circulation library is to its north side, the gallery exhibition hall to its south, and the main facade of the front hall (the partition wall between the front hall and the rear Hall) to its east. The passageway of the new entrance of the library is connected with the front hall from the west. In the future, the front hall will be the main space for the opening ceremonies of exhibitions, and there can also be many public events. The architect tries to make the walls of space as pure as possible, so as to keep the space intact, which provides the greatest possibility for subsequent use. The color tones of the whole space are mainly white and gray, and the only orange of the corridor can be seen at the west entrance. The walls on the second floors of the east, south, and west side have windows, which not only ensure the lighting of the space behind the windows but also keep moderate eye contact and penetration between the spaces.

Save this picture! front hall at noon. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! back hall space. Image © Weiqi Jin

The roof is the most active place in the whole space, and the architect uses the Voronoi diagram algorithm to generate the shape of high grillings. The high grillings adopt white acrylic material, which can shield the roof structures of the roof under the premise of sufficient sunshine. In addition to its own visual richness, Voronoi diagram high grillings also add "variables" to the hall space due to the changeable light and shadow effect formed by sunlight refraction and reflection. At different times of the day, sunlight and shadows are scattered into the hall space in an "unpredictable" way, which affects the atmosphere of the space and makes people's feeling of the space constantly change and keep fresh.

Save this picture! Dramatic light and shadow effects in the front hall. Image © Weiqi Jin

The back hall is a little smaller than the front hall, which is also a trapezoidal space. In use, the back hall is of more rest and auxiliary functions. Several groups of leisure sofas are placed in the back hall space, and the low space next to the staircase of the original building is used to set the bag storage place. The treatment of the walls and roof of the back hall is the same as that of the front hall, while the only difference is the facade used to hide the staircase. Instead of completely closing the staircase, the architect uses perforated plates to form a narrative interface. By means of graphic design, a tree pattern is presented, which implies the meaning of education: "cultivating people for a hundred years like cultivating trees".

Save this picture! perforations form a tree pattern. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! front hall view from window on 2F. Image © Weiqi Jin

Reading room: make full use of the space property of the original building to create an abundant and relaxing reading experience. The reading room of the library is the place where readers stay for the longest time. So, the architect hopes that the reformed reading room will show an open and relaxing atmosphere on the premise of meeting the basic functions. The transformation started from the ceiling and the ground. The ceiling uses a dark gray metal mesh to hide the messy structure of the original building, as well as the newly added air conditioning, lamps, and pipelines. The dark gray also echoes with the metal components of the original bookshelves of the library. According to the requirements of horizontal illumination, the new white LED lamps are embedded in the metal mesh in matrix mode, and the outer surface is flush with the metal mesh. The terrazzo floor is simple and easy to use, which can also meet the requirements of a large load of library buildings. After upgrading the basic functions, the architect uses different ways to transform different spaces. One of the characteristics is the circulation reading room and the outer courtyard on the first floor, and the terrace reading room on the second floor.

Save this picture! circulation reading room. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! courtyard landscape view from the circulation reading room. Image © Weiqi Jin

The new circulation reading room is a regular rectangular space. There is an L-shaped inner courtyard on the west and south sides of it, where a lot of bamboos are planted. Sheltered from the wind, bamboos grow luxuriantly and remain evergreen all year-round, making a very artistic place in the teaching building. The architect maximizes the transparency of the south facade of the reading room by using the mode of whole floor glass with glass ribs to ensure sufficient sunlight into the room while the courtyard landscape is introduced into the room at the same time. The wall on the south side of the courtyard is the north wall of the exhibition hall of the art museum. The original wall has uneven windows, which is not conducive to the display of artworks but also makes the background of the bamboo landscape slightly messy. The architect had the windows on the wall blocked and the facade painted white. This kind of treatment creates a good figure-ground relation of the bamboo forest: from the circulation reading room, readers can see that green bamboo, white wall, and gray shadow together build a picture with literati flavor.

Save this picture! The reading room adopts dark gray metal mesh ceiling on the roof. Image © Weiqi Jin

Save this picture! space setting and furniture provide readers with different experience. Image © Weiqi Jin

The biggest problem of the former terrace reading room on the second floor is that there was a height difference of more than 1 meter between the north and south sides of the room, and the roof also presents a fold that was lower in the north and higher in the south. The reason for this phenomenon is that the downstairs space was the exhibition hall, the upstairs space was the lecture hall, and the floor slabs were both elevated on the structure. In addition, due to structural reasons, the higher part of the south side of the room could not bear the excessive load, so it had been vacant for a long time. The architect believed that the height difference in the space could provide a fulcrum for the diversified reading experience. After communication with the user, a cascading terrace was finally created. The height difference and size of each elevation of the terrace are rich and varied, forming all kinds of "micro platforms". The surface of the steps is made of wood, with a soft cushion and backrest, which provides students with different reading possibilities. The reading room can also be used as a terrace classroom, and the stairs become seats smoothly. In addition to the stairs, the reading room also provides readers with conventional reading tables, chairs and sofas, so as to ensure different use needs.

Conclusion: space production stimulates the production of knowledge and art. The whole transformation does not pursue luxury. Most of the actions come from the answers to the original questions of the building and the responses to the essential functions. But at the same time, the architect also hopes that this transformation can bring some new atmosphere to the library of Yanjiao Campus, that is, the so-called "with the help of space production, to stimulate the production of knowledge and art" After the reconstruction, the library has been reopened in May 2020, where academic salons and seminars have been held. The role of knowledge and art production has been initially revealed.