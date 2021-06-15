We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

1903 Apartment / Kilo / Honc

1903 Apartment / Kilo / Honc

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Trnava, Slovakia
  • Architects: Kilo / Honc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  119
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Berker, HAY, Ikea, Mawa Design, Osmont, Carpet Vista, Creative cables, Element, Karup Design, Nesia
  • Lead Architects: Richard Kilo, Matej Honč
© Matej Hakár
Text description provided by the architects. We told ourselves, that we’re going to let space stand out and work just with it. We want these huge open volumes because it’s all about having that airy space. About seeing from one side of the apartment to another. About a feeling of openness and simplicity and about finding space for our individualities, experiences, and joys. We need to think of what exactly do we need in our lives.

© Matej Hakár
Maybe just a little more than nothing. Reconstruction in Trnava is about that. About simplicity, geometry, the experience of space, where furniture is more a scene and a symbolic narrative. It's about the apartment itself, people, love, long evenings, discussions, food, children, feelings, about you.

© Matej Hakár
© Matej Hakár
Plan
Plan
© Matej Hakár
The spaces of the apartment are defined very simply with the transparent partitions with curtains, which allow you to perceive and enjoy the whole depth of the space, but at the same time provide enough intimacy if desired. The furniture defines just what is most essential and necessary.

© Matej Hakár
© Matej Hakár
© Matej Hakár
© Matej Hakár
© Matej Hakár
Our intention was to create atmospheres rather than strictly predefined spaces. The apartment is entered from a private courtyard serving the occupants of the house. You will be welcomed by a large dining room with a kitchen located on the site of a former storage room, which slightly extends into the dining room. On the left, you can enter a children's room through an old door embedded in a transparent partition.

© Matej Hakár
© Matej Hakár
© Matej Hakár
On the right you see a long transparent partition defining the bathroom, then continuing to the second wing of the apartment, in which it divides the bedroom from a large living room with a grand piano, interior garden, movie projection, and oven. We like the spatial depth we created in the apartment. We like the opportunity to see through more spatial layers. In the part of the apartment with a living room, we managed to uncover the original wooden beamed ceiling, over which, in addition, steel reinforcements pass. A flexible and open home for a young family in a house almost 120 years old.

© Matej Hakár
Project location

Address:Trnava, Slovakia

Kilo / Honc
