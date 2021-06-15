Trancoso House / Estúdio OR+K + TODOS Arquitetura

+ 30

Houses, House Interiors • Trancoso, Brazil Architects: Estúdio OR+K, TODOS Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 330 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: André Klotz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Carbono Design , Cerâmica Calá , Dai Artesanato , Divino's Trancoso , Garimpo Moderno , Hugo França , Janete Costa , Marcenaria Abraão , Marcenaria Dati , Mauricio Arruda , Mestre Luiz Benício , Nei Cobre , Sergio J. Mattos , Toko Design Utilitário

Architecture: Estúdio OR+K

Interior Design: TODOS Arquitetura

Project Team: Mauricio Arruda, Fabio Mota, Laís Delbianco, Rogério Gurgel, Yuri Santana, Paula Megiolaro, Marcela Silveira, Carolina Lindenberg

City: Trancoso

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In our first incursion in Trancoso, Bahia, in the northeast region of Brazil, we projected the interior design of a 330 m² house designed by Studio OR + K for seasonal rent. Having that in mind, it was necessary to keep certain neutrality, but without giving up the rustic and chic atmosphere that is so striking in Quadrado, the main tourist spot in the village, where the house is located - and where it stands out for its white facade amidst the other colorful houses around it.

Most of the interventions were guided by the goals of highlighting the quality of the pieces produced by local artisans and reusing materials, starting with the canoe transformed into a bench, which stands in front of the house. Few elements, but of importance, came from other cities. It is the case of the cabinet made with demolition wood that arrived from São Paulo with a planned destiny: it would become a bar. The wall behind it was erected in the exact measure of its back, with the mission to protect it.

In the four en suites, in the bathroom, in the kitchen, and in the large living room, the language is the same: simple materials, refined by local labor, give the rustic and elegant tone that permeates the entire project. Burnished concrete, copper, demolition wood, reused ceramics, and the Bahia sun are enough.

Unlike the other colorful buildings in Quadrado, the central region of Trancoso village, the house received only white paint on the facade, which further emphasizes the reused wood in doors and windows. On the right, another unusual example of recycling: the old canoe became a bench and rests on the floor of recovered terracotta slabs.

The texture of the rough wood on the floor is pleasant to touch, so it does not require rugs. The coffee table bears the signature of Hugo França. Sofa by Carbono Design and vintage wicker chairs from Garimpo Moderno. Precious local suppliers: side table, table lamp, and vases from Cerâmica Calá, stool by Master Luiz Benício.

This display cabinet made of demolition wood came from São Paulo especially to assume a key role in the living room as a bar cabinet.

In the kitchen, the installation of a central island optimized the space and helped to multiply the work and dining areas, which are needed in a summerhouse. The central counter was topped with polished granite, while the side counters are made of resin-burnished concrete. Note the graceful windows with hammered colored glass. Faucets and lamps were handmade by the local artisan Nei Cobre, and the slatted cabinets were made by Marcenaria Dati. Stools by MTrancoso and wood cutting boards from Toko Design Utilitário

The three-tier clay fruit stand was created by the architect Janete Costa, one of the great advocates for the use of popular culture items in interior design. The piece represents our admiration for her – and it is also an affectionate homage

One of the rare points of color in this project is the Cobra Coral chair, created by Sergio Matos. Resting on it, a decorative piece of wood from Divino’s Trancoso. Observe also the subtle wavy walls - effect of the Santa-Fe plaster, common both in Mexican houses and in Spanish and Mediterranean dwellings

Kept treasures: paintings that were already hanging on the walls of the house came to prominence due to the simple fact that the painting around them, now completely white, highlights their color. The authorship is unknown. This internal garden is a breather in the access to the en suites bedrooms on the ground floor, a place to enjoy a post-beach rest or to have nice chitchats. Sofa made by Abraão Marcenaria, rug from Dai Artesanato and pendant light from Divino’s Trancoso.

Yes, we turned the cab guard from a truck body into a bed headboard. This is another solution that gives new use to valuable and cool materials that would be discarded. The canopy structure, necessary to protect against mosquitoes, is screwed into the bed base.

Mirror, sconce, and copper faucet reaffirm the talent of local handmade production. Nei Cobre is the artisan who created them. Resin-burnished concrete shapes the countertop and the washbasin, and finishes the entire bathroom, creating an atmosphere that is both rustic and elegant.

The master suite on the upper floor has a private swimming pool whose water heats up throughout the day. It is almost irresistible to take a warm dip there in the early evening. Next to it, the hammock chair created by Mauricio Arruda.