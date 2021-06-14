We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Coral House / LAND Arquitectos

Coral House / LAND Arquitectos

  Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Pichilemu, Chile
  Collaborators: Javier Lorenzo
  Construction Company: Nicolás Recordón, Rodrigo Bustos
  Structural Calculation: Alberto Ramirez
  Installations: DICYP
  City: Pichilemu
  Country: Chile
The precedent and the order. The house takes as precedent the anatomy of a coral, where a body branches into 4 in search of light and views. In section, these bodies are worked with different heights.

Structure. The project proposes a house separated from the ground, specifically at 2.5 m from the ground. It is organized in 2 levels, the first with columns, beams, and bracing diagonals, with the possibility to incorporate new spaces in the future as the family grows. The second level is composed of 1 body ramified in 4, opened to increase distant panoramic views. The main living space is structured with wooden frames as in traditional Chilean warehouses. The bodies of the bedrooms are structured with partition walls and the terrace with a structural wooden grid that acts as a wind and solar filter.

Master Plan. The house recognizes the climatic and geographic conditions of the site, maximizing northern sunlight and south wind protection. It is located on a western slope of the coast mountain range in the area of ​​Punta de Lobos, Pichilemu, 3 hours south of Santiago.

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Residential Architecture Houses Chile
"Coral House / LAND Arquitectos" [Casa Coral / LAND Arquitectos] 14 Jun 2021. ArchDaily.

