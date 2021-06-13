Burr Puzzle Tower / Cheng Tsung FENG

+ 23

Project Designer: Chih Ying Yang, Chan Wei Hsu

Project Executor: Chu Wen Zhang, Hong Lin Liu

Project Organizers: Sunmake Cultures Foundation

Wooden Structure: Yumu Manufacture & Research

Structural Analysis: A.S studio

City: Yilan

Country: Taiwan (ROC)

Text description provided by the architects. The Burr Puzzle Tower is based on the structure of the three-axis burr puzzle which has thousand years of history.

By using digital modeling software (Rhino with Grasshopper), artist FENG created a tower that is gradually transformed from solid to void.

People are welcomed to walk into the tower, there are twelve golden marks in the tunnel to show the operable burr puzzles.

Save this picture! software. Image Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG

You can push them gently to see the ingenious structure of the burr puzzle.

This artwork sparked a combination between traditional craft and modern digital technology.