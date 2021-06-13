We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Burr Puzzle Tower / Cheng Tsung FENG

Burr Puzzle Tower / Cheng Tsung FENG

© Fixer Photographic Studio© Fixer Photographic Studio© Fixer Photographic Studio© Fixer Photographic Studio+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Temporary Installations
Yilan, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Project Designer:Chih Ying Yang, Chan Wei Hsu
  • Project Executor:Chu Wen Zhang, Hong Lin Liu
  • Project Organizers:Sunmake Cultures Foundation
  • Wooden Structure:Yumu Manufacture & Research
  • Structural Analysis:A.S studio
  • City:Yilan
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
© Fixer Photographic Studio
Text description provided by the architects. The Burr Puzzle Tower is based on the structure of the three-axis burr puzzle which has thousand years of history.

© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio
By using digital modeling software (Rhino with Grasshopper), artist FENG created a tower that is gradually transformed from solid to void.

© Fixer Photographic Studio
© Fixer Photographic Studio
People are welcomed to walk into the tower, there are twelve golden marks in the tunnel to show the operable burr puzzles.

© Fixer Photographic Studio
software. Image Courtesy of Cheng Tsung FENG
You can push them gently to see the ingenious structure of the burr puzzle.

© Fixer Photographic Studio
This artwork sparked a combination between traditional craft and modern digital technology.

© Fixer Photographic Studio
Project location

Address:Yilan Park of National Center for Traditional Arts, Yilan ,Taiwan (ROC)

Cheng Tsung FENG
Cite: "Burr Puzzle Tower / Cheng Tsung FENG" 13 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963135/burr-puzzle-tower-cheng-tsung-feng> ISSN 0719-8884

