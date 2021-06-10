We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Architecture
  4. China
  5. Pavilion In The Forest / Bansong Studio

Pavilion In The Forest / Bansong Studio

Save this project
Pavilion In The Forest / Bansong Studio

west facade. Image © Peigeng Zhangaerial view. Image © Lei Shennorth facade. Image © Peigeng Zhanginner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang+ 43

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Architecture
Zhongshan, China
  • Architects: Bansong Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Peigeng Zhang, Lei Shen
  • Lead Architects: Peigen Zhang, Zitian Wen
  • City:Zhongshan
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
north facade. Image © Peigeng Zhang
north facade. Image © Peigeng Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on an old farm in Heli Village, Nanlang Town, Zhongshan City amongst the arrayed trees. The crown is about ten meters. It has luxuriant foliage and large shadow. The old dilapidated chicken coops were demolished so that there is a rectangular glade in the woods.

Save this picture!
west facade. Image © Peigeng Zhang
west facade. Image © Peigeng Zhang
Save this picture!
aerial view. Image © Lei Shen
aerial view. Image © Lei Shen

At the beginning of the design, we wanted the building to bring a different experience to people compares to its surroundings. We installed the archery function in line with the arrayed tree and equipped it with a toilet. The small building is named "Pavilion in the Forest". "in the Forest" describes the relationship between the building and the environment. The word "pavilion" has the meaning that hopes to invite people to rest in here.

Save this picture!
main entrance. Image © Peigeng Zhang
main entrance. Image © Peigeng Zhang
Save this picture!
exploded diagram
exploded diagram
Save this picture!
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang

The mainframe of the building is composed of an 80mm square steel tube. The roof is made of light and thin profiled steel sheets. We strive for the lightness of structure while controlling the construction cost.

Save this picture!
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang
Save this picture!
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang

The sections of the building form the standardized units. The top and bottom are extended about 400 cm to hang the solar panels. The extended part in the bottom can be sealed with boards as circular seats. The top of the outer wall is divided from the top of the single pitched roof so that serves as the ventilation of the windowless building. Second, it strengthens the horizontal continuity that the wall detaches from the top and bottom and independent of the main structure.

Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Peigeng Zhang
atrium. Image © Peigeng Zhang
Save this picture!
section
section
Save this picture!
entrance. Image © Peigeng Zhang
entrance. Image © Peigeng Zhang

The height of the cornice of the inwards single pitched roof is controlled within 2000mm which forms the landscape frame that cutting the scenery in the courtyard to distinguish the inside and outside. The drainage problem it brought is the opportunity to the square pool in the pavilion. The square pool not only collects rainwater but also brings a sparkling wonderland to the indoor ceiling.

Save this picture!
panel. Image © Peigeng Zhang
panel. Image © Peigeng Zhang
Save this picture!
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang

The trees around the building are wooded and disorganized. Walk upward and then downward step by step into the building, we can see that the black frame arrayed and there is seats inner and outer circle. Several friends sit here at will, the sun plate scatters the green and blue landscapes surrounded which are broken into green spots with the sunlight. The water in the middle square pool sparkling, these sparse leaves swim in the square pool just like fish.

There is a pavilion in the forest, there is also a rectangular courtyard in the pavilion.

Save this picture!
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang
inner space. Image © Peigeng Zhang
Save this picture!
north facade. Image © Peigeng Zhang
north facade. Image © Peigeng Zhang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zhongshan, Guangdong, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bansong Studio
Office

Products

SteelPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Pavilion In The Forest / Bansong Studio" 10 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963040/pavilion-in-the-forest-bansong-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

north facade. Image © Peigeng Zhang

林中亭 / 半松园工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream