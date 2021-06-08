We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Detail
  4. Spain
  5. Pau Flagship Store / Estudio DIIR

Pau Flagship Store / Estudio DIIR

Save this project
Pau Flagship Store / Estudio DIIR

© David Zarzoso© David Zarzoso© David Zarzoso© David Zarzoso+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Detail, Decoration & Ornament, Retail Interiors
València, Spain
  • Architects: estudio DIIR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Zarzoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Vescom, Adobe, Bateig, Cement Design, Faro, Illustrator, KP, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Design Team:estudio DIIR
  • Clients:PAU
  • City:València
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Valencia, the new space for the PAU brand is conceived as its flagship store. Through a deep process of experimentation, it is designed from the new brand identity to the complete definition of the new sales space.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

This space reinterprets and finds inspiration in the old 18th and 19th-century palaces where the concatenation of rooms enhanced the spatial experience. The square plan is divided into a grid of nine spaces, 8 rooms + 1. As a result, each of these nine perfect squares receives a particular character. The flexibility of this system makes it possible to indistinctly combine the exhibition of collections, the celebration of events, or the occasional private sale. The sequence of crossed perspectives enhances the museum character of the space while offering a scenographic and flexible presentation of the products for sale.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Analyzing the nine rooms, the central space is the one that adopts a characteristic identity since it manifests its uniqueness through color. In addition, it acts as a nexus; on the one hand, it vertically connects the two floors and, on the other, it organizes and articulates the eight perimeter spaces. Inside, an astonishing staircase, conceived as a red micro-terrace sculpture, becomes the central element of the project.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

This interest in the use of geometry is also transferred to the rest of the rooms. Pure volumes of neutral micro-terraces are designed to enhance the products displayed there. Likewise, the crosses between rooms are framed by a local Valencian stone cladding. This action emphasizes the geometric forcefulness of the transitions and accentuates their depth.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

In short, this original space invites us to reflect on the new sales codes and proposes a shopping experience based on the spatial rotundity and material quality of its atmospheres.

Save this picture!
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Carrer de Colón, 43, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Estudio DIIR
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignDetailDecoration & OrnamentRetail InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Pau Flagship Store / Estudio DIIR" [Pau Flagship Store / Estudio DIIR] 08 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962906/pau-flagship-store-estudio-diir> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream