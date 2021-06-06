Mediasambre Media Center / V+

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

© Maxime Delvaux

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Charleroi, Belgium
  • Project Management:Valentin Bollaert
  • Project Authors:Valentin Bollaert, Thierry Decuypere, Jörn Aram Bihain
  • Interior Design:Valentin Bollaert
  • Architecture Execution:Bureau Bouwtechniek
  • Interior Carpentry:Dumay
  • Couverture:Orlando
  • General Contractor :BPC Hainaut
  • Acoustics Consultants:Daidalos Peutz
  • Environmental / Sustainability Design:Daidalos Peutz
  • Facade Work:Trendeco
  • City:Charleroi
  • Country:Belgium
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The building hosts a new audiovisual pole that offers a powerful tool allowing a synergy between RTBF Charleroi and Télésambre. It works the duality of the program between the bubbling workplace of the newsrooms and the will of transparency of the media towards their public.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The project includes a 200m² TV studio, a 70m2 visual studio for radio and television recordings, and a duplex space hosting the newsrooms of the two editorial offices and the offices of Télésambre. It is located in a cavity on the recently renovated Place de la Digue. 

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

It is crossed by a passage allowing the staff to reach the RTBF headquarters and the Place Saint Fiacre.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Neither a public monument nor a simple tertiary architecture. An architecture that would not deny the expression of its particular program without losing sight of the fact that the very role of this program is to clarify the reading of its environment rather than to cover the noise.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The project is characterized by the generosity of the interior spaces and the care given to the design of the façade on the Place de la Digue. The sober and largely glazed design gives a view of the company's operations, including the studio dedicated to the Radio and the TéléSambre news program located on the façade.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

The building meets very high energy criteria and has the Breeam Very Good label.

© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Charleroi, Belgium

