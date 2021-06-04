We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. VELAA / Architects 49

VELAA / Architects 49

VELAA / Architects 49

© W Workspace© W Workspace© W Workspace© W Workspace+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture
Khet Pathum Wan, Thailand
  • Specialists:{"id"=>"60ba173df91c818432000057", "name"=>{"es"=>"Architects 49", "pt"=>"Architects 49", "cn"=>"Architects 49", "en"=>"Architects 49"}, "email"=>"rungrawee@li-zenn.com", "entity"=>"Company", "type_name"=>"Architects", "automatically_created"=>false}, {"id"=>"602e8e1bf91c81b5c5000240", "name"=>{"es"=>"Mitr Technical Consultant Company Limited", "pt"=>"Mitr Technical Consultant Company Limited", "cn"=>"Mitr Technical Consultant Company Limited", "en"=>"Mitr Technical Consultant Company Limited"}, "email"=>"", "entity"=>"Company", "type_name"=>"System Engineer", "automatically_created"=>false}, {"id"=>"60ba1746f91c81843200005f", "name"=>{"es"=>"G49", "pt"=>"G49", "cn"=>"G49", "en"=>"G49"}, "email"=>"", "entity"=>"Company", "type_name"=>"Graphic Designer", "automatically_created"=>false}, {"id"=>"60ba1748f91c818432000061", "name"=>{"es"=>"Façade Associates", "pt"=>"Façade Associates", "cn"=>"Façade Associates", "en"=>"Façade Associates"}, "email"=>"", "entity"=>"Company", "type_name"=>"Specialists", "automatically_created"=>false}, {"id"=>"60933c2e7119c43ae477f898", "name"=>{"es"=>"Thai Obayashi", "pt"=>"Thai Obayashi", "cn"=>"Thai Obayashi", "en"=>"Thai Obayashi"}, "email"=>nil, "entity"=>"Person", "type_name"=>"Contractor", "automatically_created"=>false}
  • Client:Siam Sindhorn
  • City:Khet Pathum Wan
  • Country:Thailand
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. Sindhorn Village is a luxurious, mixed-use development in central Bangkok -- a new landmark that will inspire modern, sustainable, urban developments. Stretching over 50-rai opposite the verdant Lumpini Park. The master plan also features a Super Green, a generous green space with a low-density ratio that will enhance its residents’ living standards. Sindhorn Village consists of the Sindhorn Residence condominium, Baan Sindhorn serviced apartments, Kimpton Maa-Lai hotel & restaurant, Sindhorn Kempinski hotel & residences, an art museum and the Velaa retail plaza.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Velaa Sindhorn Village is the fruition of A49’s award winning design. It weaves Sindhorn’s central Super Green’s lush green features into the urban fabric. The single-story semi-outdoor retail mall which merges with this green space includes cafes, restaurants, shops, services and a below-ground supermarket. Areas dedicated to community use, or “green courts” are interspersed throughout this complex.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

The design of the retail buildings meanders 300 meters along Langsuan Road, around the established large trees, effectively creating a ribbon of shops and restaurants. This formation, along with the tall façade, makes each shop visible from the street, attracting customers. Open plan walkways allow for natural ventilation, eliminating the need for air conditioning. The perforated canopy roof over the shopping areas and pedestrian walkways is supported by branches of treelike columns to accentuate the experience of strolling in a park.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace
Service Floor Plan
Service Floor Plan
Section
Section
© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Rays of light seeping through the roof canopy of the five main courts shimmer and create shadows below like the pattern of leaves, allowing natural light to the interiors. Lighting design, both warm and welcoming, illuminates the night through the perforations like fireflies in an enchanted forest. Its organic form, extending towards the Lumpini Park, can be appreciated when approached from Langsuan Road, creating a memorable impression for visitors through the distinctively animated walking street.

© W Workspace
© W Workspace

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Soi Langsuan, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand

