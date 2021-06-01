J.Lalli "Qinshan" Villa / Peidong Zhu

+ 44

Chief Architect / Project Consultant: Peidong Zhu

Design Team: Ping song, Mingqi Shen, Mingquan Xing, Ya Xiong, Yufei Wang, Mengying Du

Structure Design: Lingfeng Xu, Jianjun Li, Daoqing Xie, Liqing Qiu, Jian Wang

Mechanical And Electrical Design: Guohua Huang, Xiaojuan Fu, Zhiqin Wang, Zhou Guo, Qin Yu(Water Supply and Drainage), Jian Zhou, Lihong Chen(HVAC), Weisheng Yu, Shizhen Xia, Tianhua Chen(Electrical)

Optimization Of Landscape Scheme: Shangyang Li

Drawing: Yunting Huang, Mengying Du

Client: Deqing Yulong Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Construction Management Unit: Zhejiang Lancheng Qingzhou Real Estate Investment and Construction Management Co. Ltd.

City: Huzhou

Country: China

"Qinshan" Mountain Villa is a mountain settlement construction deep into the hinterland of Forest Sea in J.Lalli. It tries to create an ecological summer settlement for urban people among the native nature, providing them with both the experience of getting close to nature and the vacation experience of quality life. In the face of native nature which has evolved for thousands of years, as an "alien invader", how the architecture intervenes, presents, and realizes, so as to establish the communication medium between man and nature is the topic we will discuss in this case. "To build in Moganshan, architects need to maintain sufficient awe of nature, and find appropriate ways and suitable materials, so that man and nature can live in harmony here."——Zhu Peidong, Chief Architect

Take Water as the Order, Tackling the Key Issues in an Easy Manner. The first task of the overall creation is to take water as the starting point and put a tourist station beside Changlinwu Reservoir in the heart of J.Lalli. We chose the most basic building materials, light and thin ribbed steel plate structure, hidden facade climate boundary, and clean folding "paper" action to build this "linear" tourist station, which laid the foundation for the construction of minimum interference in the environment.

Natural Planning, Car-Free Settlement. In terms of planning, we set the motor vehicle parking lot at the foot of the mountain, led the guests to the mountain villa with shuttle vehicles. The method of not adding a car path gives the site design enough freedom and a sense of sequence. Three types of point basic units with different scales are selected according to the planting distribution on-site, and they are orderly connected along the mountain, showing a linear structure of the scattered arrangement.

Conserve soil and water based on the slope. Soil and water conservation is the premise of design deepening. We have lifted the building off the ground in a similar way to the ganlan-styled construction, and the building block in the steep slope falls floor by floor, which also attaches the building form to the mountain to the maximum extent.

Well-spaced and Adaptive to Local Conditions. Combining with the landscape orientation and avoiding the sight interference, we have designed the relationship prototype of four types of buildings and the site: horizontal access, upward duplex structure, downward duplex structure, and set-back structure, and arranged them according to local conditions through the analysis and study of the contour and vertical relationship of each piece of land. The elevation design conforms to the original terrain as much as possible, reduces excavation and damage to the mountain. The partial upward and downward duplex housing types maximize the landscape view of each household, and at the same time, the treatment method of the virtual and solid mountain wall avoids the interference of the mutual sight between different units. Finally, the rich architectural form, group relationship, and space experience presented by Qinshan villa is the most suitable answer for this natural mountain after trying countless possibilities, "coexisting with the mountain" and becoming a landscape of its own.

Being Delicate and Simple, Integrating into Mountain Forest. In the material combination and structure refinement, we strive for a "delicate and simple" texture. The simple modern metal profiles highlight the exquisite sense of quality. The porous dark gray basalt has an organic dialogue with the mountain scenery to respond to the natural temperament and realize the hotel's quality pursuit.

Ecological Restoration, Assembly Construction. To avoid a large amount of earthwork and protect the original terrain and vegetation, we have determined the construction strategy on the premise of "ecological restoration", namely we use manual hole digging piles, stilted buildings, and prefabricated materials to achieve a slight intervention in nature. In the "Qinshan" Mountain Villa project, we have carried the concept of "being dedicated into the mountains" through the whole design process. "Dedication" is the architect's awe for nature, and also the vision of the future holiday community for a better life.

The power of the architect lies not only in the interpretation of form and the realization of function, the development mode of ecological protection, the market feedback of value spillover, the overall atmosphere of being integrated into nature, and the enduring popularity of living in the countryside all lie in the architects' awe for nature, respect for mountain forests, control of the environment, and control of materials. The "coexistence with mountains" created by the "Qinshan" Mountain Villa is an aesthetic composition hidden in the mountain forests and also a thinking documentary about the coexistence of man and nature.