Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Bizkorenea Housing / Araiz Floristán Arquitectos

Bizkorenea Housing / Araiz Floristán Arquitectos

Save this project
Bizkorenea Housing / Araiz Floristán Arquitectos

Cortesía de Araiz Floristán Arquitectos© Pedro PegenauteCortesía de Araiz Floristán Arquitectos© Pedro Pegenaute+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Store, Apartment Interiors
Tafalla, Spain
  • Architects In Charge:Iñigo Araiz Ucar, Pablo Floristán Ustárroz
  • Collaborators:Pedro Royo
  • Design Team:Araiz Floristán Arquitectos
  • City:Tafalla
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. The planned building consists of a ground floor, three upper floors, and a mezzanine floor linked internally to the lower floor. It is intended to house commercial premises and three dwellings (2 flats and a duplex), the programme of which is adapted to the geometric possibilities of the site and the constraints of the applicable regulations.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Araiz Floristán Arquitectos
Cortesía de Araiz Floristán Arquitectos

It is designed with a structure of screens and low-thickness concrete slabs, which allow optimum use to be made of the maximum height assigned by the urban planning. The building is designed with almost zero consumption, using a high-performance envelope made up of facades based on the Ytong block and a wooden box-roof.

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Araiz Floristán Arquitectos
Cortesía de Araiz Floristán Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Planta - Primera
Planta - Primera
Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

The façades, consisting of a Tafalla stone plinth, lime mortar rendering, and wooden joinery and shutters, make use of local materials and ensure the building's proper integration into the urban context in which it is located.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Calle Mayor, 19, 31300 Tafalla, Navarra, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Araiz Floristán Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Bizkorenea Housing / Araiz Floristán Arquitectos" [Bizkorenea. 3 viviendas y local. / Araiz Floristán Arquitectos] 28 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962475/bizkorenea-housing-araiz-floristan-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream