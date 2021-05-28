Bizkorenea Housing / Araiz Floristán Arquitectos

+ 20

Architects In Charge: Iñigo Araiz Ucar, Pablo Floristán Ustárroz

Collaborators: Pedro Royo

Design Team: Araiz Floristán Arquitectos

City: Tafalla

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The planned building consists of a ground floor, three upper floors, and a mezzanine floor linked internally to the lower floor. It is intended to house commercial premises and three dwellings (2 flats and a duplex), the programme of which is adapted to the geometric possibilities of the site and the constraints of the applicable regulations.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Araiz Floristán Arquitectos

It is designed with a structure of screens and low-thickness concrete slabs, which allow optimum use to be made of the maximum height assigned by the urban planning. The building is designed with almost zero consumption, using a high-performance envelope made up of facades based on the Ytong block and a wooden box-roof.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Araiz Floristán Arquitectos

The façades, consisting of a Tafalla stone plinth, lime mortar rendering, and wooden joinery and shutters, make use of local materials and ensure the building's proper integration into the urban context in which it is located.