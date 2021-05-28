Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Japan
  5. FabCafe Nagoya / Suppose Design Office

FabCafe Nagoya / Suppose Design Office

Save this project
FabCafe Nagoya / Suppose Design Office

© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa© Kenta Hasegawa+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Offices
Nagoya, Japan
  • Architects: Suppose Design Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  280
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Corian, Hidakuma, MORTEX
  • Design Team:Makoto Tanijiri, Ai Yoshida, Katsuya Igarashi, Daiki Hirokawa
  • Architects:Suppose Design Office
  • Furniture Design:Hidakuma
  • City:Nagoya
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This project highlights the possibility of new creation within the hidden constraints.  

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

FabCafe Nagoya opened at "Hisaya-odori Park", one of the landmarks of Nagoya City. The design is based on a main wood frame which is completed with the use of plenty of wood edges that would normally be used as firewood.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

The idea was to dare to give lowness and handle the small-diameter wood. The seemingly negative and restricting elements make the scenery look beautiful and brings back the memory of the wood.

Save this picture!
© Kenta Hasegawa
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hisaya Odori Park, 3-chōme-6-ほか Marunouchi, Naka Ward, Nagoya, Aichi 460-0002, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Suppose Design Office
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesJapan
Cite: "FabCafe Nagoya / Suppose Design Office" 28 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962426/fabcafe-nagoya-suppose-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream