Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels Interiors
  4. China
  5. BUDA Hotel / ARCHETYPE

BUDA Hotel / ARCHETYPE

Save this project
BUDA Hotel / ARCHETYPE

© Chuan He© Chuan He© Chuan He© Chuan He+ 19

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Interior Designers: ARCHETYPE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3209
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chuan He
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: HAY, SONOS, HDL河东, LG Hausys Interior Film, NANOGRESS纳莱格思瓷砖, 海康威视Hikvision, 西顿芳华系列 CDN Collection, 麦克维尔Mcquay
  • Cheif Designer:Jinnan LIAO (Louis LIAO)
  • Design Team:Xuwei JING (Jessie JING), Xuelei FAN (Vivid FAN），Shenglei LI (Rise Li), Hao HONG (Stan HONG)
  • City:Chengdu
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chuan He
© Chuan He

Text description provided by the architects. As the south extension of the city, the traffic of Yizhou Avenue is efficient. In this district, identical buildings and roads form the so-called new urban landscape, however, decrease the warmth and narrative of the traditional Chengdu lifestyle. This project locates miles away from downtown, away from hustle and bustle of the city. How would this new hotel develop with a busy street just next door while an old community on the other side? Even as a temporary residence, this place could definitely release the fatigue of travelers. Visual design is in second place here, and the living experience is significant improved by the consideration of functional settings. Thereby the spatial design can give new birth to ordinary daily life.

Save this picture!
© Chuan He
© Chuan He

By connecting the shape of the shelter with the original building, we intend to create a small shelter for guests during their hurry traveling. Eventually, the artwork is naturally bound to space. It is not only an exploration of the shape of space, it is an exploration of dramatic daily life. In this contemporary society,  people should not only care about an efficient and decent life but also retain the fleeting "fun".

Save this picture!
© Chuan He
© Chuan He

The entrance of the hotel is covered by an arcuate ceiling which brings guests a feeling of home and shows the hotel’s open attitude. More possibilities are given by emptying the space. The artificial light source, which illuminates the space, the atmosphere, and also the people, will be a guide and guide the guests to explore the space.

Save this picture!
© Chuan He
© Chuan He

As the inherent design techniques and visual styles are abandoned, we expect to find the possibility of dialogue between people and space and provide the guest an opportunity to discover their unique self in normal daily life.

Save this picture!
© Chuan He
© Chuan He
Save this picture!
© Chuan He
© Chuan He

Traditional hotel amenities including fitness, restaurants, bars, office, and meeting places will be presented in a different way.  Working, playing, living and sociality are harmonious here. A soul is defined as something intangible, not physical. It also suggests a connection to a greater spirit. So if a hotel has a soul, it would have a life beyond its physical walls. Let’s call that soulfulness.

Save this picture!
© Chuan He
© Chuan He
Save this picture!
© Chuan He
© Chuan He

And what the most important element of creating a hotel with soul will always be having a staff that creates those stories that bring you closer to the destination. And create the moments that connect all of us. The space is not big, while fits like a glove.

Save this picture!
© Chuan He
© Chuan He

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chengdu, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ARCHETYPE
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsChina
Cite: "BUDA Hotel / ARCHETYPE" 30 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962416/buda-hotel-archetype> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chuan He

成都不大酒店 / 元太设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream