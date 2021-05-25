House BRIO / STAM architecten

+ 43

Houses • Kontich, Belgium Architects: STAM architecten

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 282 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017

Photographs Photographs: Dorothee Dubois

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project BORA FRANKE Muuto Forbo , Stone Manufacturers:

City: Kontich

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House BRIO is situated on the edge of an industrial site, where the clients run their business. The unconventional environment allows this low-energy home to be developed on the site in a private but visible way. All functions, such as the carport and garden shed were fully integrated into the architectural volume. Despite the visibly linked volumes, we created unity and tranquility with a fully clad wood facade.

The orientation of the sun was optimally taken into account when organizing the spaces. For example, the storage areas are located on the north side, and the living areas are provided with east, south, and west sun throughout the day. The kitchen area is separated from the dining and living area by playing with volumes. They are visually connected with walking axes.

The top floor consists of a large multipurpose room. In addition to this space, we created compact children’s rooms that are closed off by closet spaces with sliding doors. It is possible to open up the spaces by removing the closets and use them as a large flexible room.

The bathroom is currently designed as a functional space. When the children are young, it can be used as one large bathroom. When they are older, privacy can be created by dividing the space into a bathroom and separate shower room.

The design was fine-tuned throughout the interior, in which soft tones and natural materials accentuate the light-filled house. During the entire design process, the focus has been on liveability and homeliness.