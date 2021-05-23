We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  A Farewell to Sanheyuan / CYS.ASDO

A Farewell to Sanheyuan / CYS.ASDO

A Farewell to Sanheyuan / CYS.ASDO

© Millspace & Workpaperpress© Millspace & Workpaperpress© Millspace & Workpaperpress© Millspace & Workpaperpress+ 42

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center
Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: CYS.ASDO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Millspace & Workpaperpress
  • Lead Architect: Chung-yei Sheng
  • Design Team:Orange Kahn, Bruce Lee, Jill Yang
  • Architects:CYS.ASDO
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
© Millspace & Workpaperpress
© Millspace & Workpaperpress

Text description provided by the architects. There is a 99-years-old abandoned Sanheyuan on the site and it will be demolished for a new residential project shortly. We were asked to design a temporary reception center before the construction of the new residential project. We decided to keep the Sanheyuan as part of the spatial design experiment for the reception center and also can be seen as a farewell exhibition for the 99-years-old house.

© Millspace & Workpaperpress
© Millspace & Workpaperpress
Plan
Plan

The design wraps around the back of the old house and form a new courtyard with fluid corridor spaces that closely aligned to the weathered walls and vegetation at points, framing the view to the old Sanheyuan with window openings and glazing to present memories of time as artworks in the new space.

© Millspace & Workpaperpress
© Millspace & Workpaperpress

A new model home for the new residential project as a white object is planed inside the original courtyard of the Sanheyuan and connected with glazing hallway facing both the old and the new, the past and present.

© Millspace & Workpaperpress
© Millspace & Workpaperpress
Diagram
Diagram
© Millspace & Workpaperpress
© Millspace & Workpaperpress

The story between the new and the old in this project created many interesting perspectives for exploration. Spaces between moments of present and the past seemed intimate, and yet there is always a time left over in between now and then for further imagination. It’s time to farewell the old and welcome the new.

© Millspace & Workpaperpress
© Millspace & Workpaperpress

p.s. Sanheyuan - a historical type of residence that has structure on three sides of courtyard form an inverted U-shape.

© Millspace & Workpaperpress
© Millspace & Workpaperpress

Project gallery

Project location

Address:New Taipei City, Taiwan (ROC)

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "A Farewell to Sanheyuan / CYS.ASDO" 23 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962131/a-farewell-to-sanheyuan-cysdo> ISSN 0719-8884

