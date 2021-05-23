A Farewell to Sanheyuan / CYS.ASDO

+ 42

Design Team: Orange Kahn, Bruce Lee, Jill Yang

Architects: CYS.ASDO

Country: Taiwan (ROC)

Text description provided by the architects. There is a 99-years-old abandoned Sanheyuan on the site and it will be demolished for a new residential project shortly. We were asked to design a temporary reception center before the construction of the new residential project. We decided to keep the Sanheyuan as part of the spatial design experiment for the reception center and also can be seen as a farewell exhibition for the 99-years-old house.

The design wraps around the back of the old house and form a new courtyard with fluid corridor spaces that closely aligned to the weathered walls and vegetation at points, framing the view to the old Sanheyuan with window openings and glazing to present memories of time as artworks in the new space.

A new model home for the new residential project as a white object is planed inside the original courtyard of the Sanheyuan and connected with glazing hallway facing both the old and the new, the past and present.

The story between the new and the old in this project created many interesting perspectives for exploration. Spaces between moments of present and the past seemed intimate, and yet there is always a time left over in between now and then for further imagination. It’s time to farewell the old and welcome the new.

p.s. Sanheyuan - a historical type of residence that has structure on three sides of courtyard form an inverted U-shape.