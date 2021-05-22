We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Colombia
  5. Country house in Puente Iglesias / Hernán Arango + MDE estudio

Country house in Puente Iglesias / Hernán Arango + MDE estudio

Country house in Puente Iglesias / Hernán Arango + MDE estudio

© Mauricio Carvajal© Mauricio Carvajal© Mauricio Carvajal© Mauricio Carvajal+ 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Puente Iglesias, Colombia
  • Architects: Hernán Arango , MDE estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  580
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Casa Medina, Conmarmoles, DECORCERAMICA, TBLRS
  • Landscape:Hernán Arango
  • City:Puente Iglesias
  • Country:Colombia
© Mauricio Carvajal
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on one of the slopes near the Cauca River in the Department of Antioquia. Located at an altitude of 750 meters above sea level, and close to the municipality of Puente Iglesias, it is arranged in such a way that it can capture landscape attributes of great value such as the Cauca River, the La pintada cliffs and Cerro La Mama.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
Despite having a wide availability to choose the precise place of construction, the existence of 2 centennial trees, called ear pinions, serve as a prelude to the configuration of the place. Then you arrive, after going down a small curved slope, which opens the landscape again, and later, to the reception garden of the house.

© Mauricio Carvajal
Sketch
© Mauricio Carvajal
The general arrangement seeks to establish 2 main warehouses with wide perimeter corridors accompanied by lush vegetation. The typical proposal of the Antioquia corridor house complied with the aforementioned landscape attributes to which the house had to respond, in addition to a language that sought, at the client's request, certain reminiscences of the critical regionalism of Latin American architecture in terms of sobriety and character.

© Mauricio Carvajal
To complement the scheme, it is proposed to place a tectonic emphasis on the design of the roofs. In the task of covering the wide corridors as well as the social area, it was decided to advance in the design of a structure in scissor wooden trusses, in order to achieve the most important artisan effect of the project. In addition to this, a height is defined after which, in height, everything will be developed through the same material.

© Mauricio Carvajal
Floor Plan
© Mauricio Carvajal
The details and specifications finish giving the house a certain sense of austerity mixed with a constant presence of tropical vegetation. The landscape design proposes intermingling and naturalness as well as points of color and areas of shadows suitable for the place and the occasion.

© Mauricio Carvajal
© Mauricio Carvajal
Finally, the social area of ​​the house is configured with the strictly necessary elements: a large elongated dining table and a u-shaped unit in masonry that serves as a room open to the landscape and that in turn precedes the area of ​​the pool. This one, built in natural black slate, seeks to contrast strongly with the deck, also in wood, and give the greatest feeling of naturalness possible. Thus, the visitor remains here in an open space surrounded by plants, giving way to one of the most important geographical landmarks in the region: Los farallones de la pintada.

© Mauricio Carvajal
Project gallery

About this office
Hernán Arango
Office
MDE estudio
Office

Products

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "Country house in Puente Iglesias / Hernán Arango + MDE estudio" [Casa de campo en Puente Iglesias / Hernán Arango + MDE estudio] 22 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962063/country-house-in-puente-iglesias-hernan-arango-plus-mde-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

