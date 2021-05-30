Advertisement

World
  5. Nik House / Troyano Arquitetura

Nik House / Troyano Arquitetura

© André Nery© André Nery© André Nery© André Nery+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Alegre, Brazil
  • Architects: Troyano Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  347
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Fochesatto, Madewest, Texsul, Zardo
  • Lead Architect: Rodrigo Troyano
  • Project Team:Gianluca Perseu, Isadora Krug, Mariana Peruffo e Ricardo Ambus.
  • City:Porto Alegre
  • Country:Brazil
© André Nery
© André Nery

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2017, Nik House is a single-family house located in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. The program is divided into two parallel blocks: the intimate area at the front, and the social area at the bottom of the plot.

The connection between these blocks is made through a perpendicular and glazed corridor, which constitutes a generous inner garden in the north and a small service yard in the south.

© André Nery
© André Nery
South Facade
South Facade
© André Nery
© André Nery

The idea of rationality and simplicity is in several details, as much in the geometric form as in the choice of the materiality of the project. Exposed concrete is a prominent element and it's in practically all the external walls.

© André Nery
© André Nery
Axonometric
Axonometric
© André Nery
© André Nery

On the roof, a pre-molded waterproof concrete slab is supported by upper concrete beams, which have a textured plaster covering painted black, suiting as platbands and marking the end of the building. Large openings in the social area integrate it with the yards and provide excellent cross ventilation through the indoor environments.

© André Nery
© André Nery

Project gallery

Cite: "Nik House / Troyano Arquitetura" [Casa Nik / Troyano Arquitetura] 30 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962060/nik-house-troyano-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

