Latvian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores Human Resistance to Technology

Titled "It's Not For You! It's For the Building", the Latvian Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia showcases how technology risks creating new problems while providing solutions to urgent global crises. Curated by architecture office NRJA, the pavilion will be on display at the Arsenale from May 21st until November 22nd, 2021.

The exhibition highlights the importance architecture from the human perspective and promotes the need to help people learn to live together with today’s hyper-intelligent machines. This leads to a balanced coexistence of individuals with sustainability-driven technologies and innovations, providing a livable future for the human race.

The installation focuses on the contradictory relationship humans have with technology. The structure is made of an uncanny web of black pipes, which first appear like a foreign organism parasitizing on a space that used to belong to humans. Walking through the space, visitors begin to change their perspective and discover an amusing neighbor within the black pipes.

This immersive experience of learning to live with technology spells out a promise of a sustainable partnership between humans and machines which are, after all, our own creations made for our own good — notwithstanding any initial negative sentiments. -- Latvian Curation Team

