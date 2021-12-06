We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. China
  5. Nonggang Forest Park Visitor Center / Origin Architect

Nonggang Forest Park Visitor Center / Origin Architect

Save this project
Nonggang Forest Park Visitor Center / Origin Architect

© Kejia Mei© Kejia Mei© Kejia Mei© Kejia Mei+ 51

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Visitor Center
Chongzuo, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kejia Mei
© Kejia Mei

Text description provided by the architects. Nonggang Forest Park is located in the typical karst landscape and dense virgin forest by the border of Guangxi. The local climate is hot and humid, and there are many eucalyptus trees around it. 

Save this picture!
© Kejia Mei
© Kejia Mei
Save this picture!
© Kejia Mei
© Kejia Mei

As the reception and experience center at the entrance of the Park, the architect hopes to awaken the visitors' keen perception of nature and take the eucalyptus branches collected around as the main material to enclose a group of free curved surfaces in a rough way, with light and shadow scattered on sunny days and inverted reflection in the water in rainy seasons.

Save this picture!
© Kejia Mei
© Kejia Mei
Save this picture!
Sketch. Image Courtesy of Origin Architect
Sketch. Image Courtesy of Origin Architect
Save this picture!
© Kejia Mei
© Kejia Mei

Some rooms are permeable to rain and air, as a space for rainforest experience before entering the Park and displaying specimens of birds and animals.

Save this picture!
© Kejia Mei
© Kejia Mei

Some rooms use thatched linings to keep out the rain, which serves as a space for leisure and reception.

Save this picture!
© Kejia Mei
© Kejia Mei
Save this picture!
© Kejia Mei
© Kejia Mei

This group of creations between man-made and nature will be the best guide to the pure natural experience in the Park.

Save this picture!
© Kejia Mei
© Kejia Mei

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Longzhou County, Chongzuo City, Guangxi Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Origin Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningChina
Cite: "Nonggang Forest Park Visitor Center / Origin Architect" 06 Dec 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962022/nonggang-forest-park-visitor-center-origin-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kejia Mei

弄岗森林公园接待中心 / 原地建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream