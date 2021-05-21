Dongyang Sports Center / Institute of Shanghai Architectural Design and Research

+ 19

Chief Consultant: Chen Zhao

Project Manager: Jun Jin

Structure Design: Xiaoming Xu, Yuqing Zhou, Jianfeng Li, Feng Gao

Electromechanical Design: Yang Wan, Xiaobo Zhang, Jiefang Tang, Rong Hu, Yitong Chen

Curtain Wall Design: Pingjie Du

The Client: Dongyang Sports Bureau

City: Jinhua

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Dongyang City, Zhejiang Province, east of Yingbin Avenue, north of Xingping East Road, and south of Jiangbin South Street. The total site area is 300000m2 and the gross floor area is 131104m2, among which the floor area of phase I gymnasium is 37752m2, and the stadium and natatorium are for the second phase of construction content.

The design of this project strives to base on landscape characteristics between hills and waters to portray an elegant scroll. The gymnasium is introverted and implicit. It is generally planned to blend the sports center in the original riverside landscape planning system, utilize original water in the base to expand the construction of the artificial lake, and place the building near water to make people able to look at each building across water and hills and rivers in the distance. Meanwhile, the building group set amidst hills and waters shows elegance like traditional Chinese painting scrolls.

The main body of the building is inconspicuous and has a pure color like a paper fan, introverted and implicit. Body formation logic is a continuous turning combination of the façade and unfolds between hills gently. Sports buildings have rigorous code requirements and athletes need to have the same applicable competition conditions in any field.

Meanwhile, it’s recorded in Olympic Charter that “everyone should enjoy the possibility of engaging in a sport without any form of discrimination and also reflect "mutual understanding, friendship, unity and fair play" of the Olympic spirit”. The architect expects to deeply express the peace and friendship contained in sports and believes that spreading “goodwill” in the shape of “fan” is a kind of Chinese-style philosophical thinking.

During functional planning, the competition hall and training hall are in a parallel arrangement. Fixed spectators stand in the competition hall adopts three-side arrangement in the shape of U while movable stand adopts four-side arrangement to enclose the competition field. A movable partition is set up between the competition hall and training hall.

During the competition, the competition hall and training hall undertake the competition function and warm-up function respectively. When it is converted to a performance model, the training hall can be served as a functional stage of artistic performance and space of the background region.