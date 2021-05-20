House BLOM / STAM architecten

+ 56

Architecture/ Interior: Els Schoenmaekers

Lighting Design: Accessori

City: Mortsel

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. A dark house, situated on a small lot enclosed from almost all sides created a challenging project for STAM architecten. The old building was demolished and made way for a house filled with natural light. By providing indoor terraces and large glass surfaces, natural light reaches every floor and room.

As the client wanted a home office and an indoor garage on the ground floor, STAM architecten situated the living areas on the first floor. Which increases the sense of space and created a beautiful view of the surrounding area. By doing so, eventually, the disadvantages of the lot evolved into the best assets of the project.

The second floor has three bedrooms and a sauna that divides the showers into two bathrooms, one for the children and one for the parents. Two more bedrooms are located on the top floor. The house is compact but spacious and houses 6 people.

The white steel stairs are the center of the house connecting the floors with vertical asymmetrical bars. The wall of cabinets in French walnut create a warm atmosphere while referencing the raw concrete walls. As there are multiple indoor terraces, there is a seating area that hovers over the entrance area as well.