Pachacamac House / del Solar arquitectos

+ 24

Houses • Pachacamac, Peru Architects: del Solar arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 185 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Renzo Rebagliati

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Balterio Peru , Bosch Perú , Casa Rosselló , Cassinelli , Pucon



Lead Architect: Vhal del Solar

Collaborator: Renzo Gallese

Decoration And Landscaping: Magali del Solar

City: Pachacamac

Country: Peru

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on the outskirts of the city of Lima, in the valley of the Lurín river, which resists the last surrounding green natural stronghold. The project started with the desire to keep alive the memory of the family refuge, a space for contact and sharing in the open air. The hills, the path of the sun, the trees, and the occupation of the existing land determined the location of the main volume and the design of all the spaces, both interior, and exterior. What started as a vacation retirement home in the country became a permanent residence space. This meant the need for constant transformation and the implementation of interventions and extensions that have been adapting to the changes.

The house is resolved within a compact two-level volume located in a rear corner to maximize the sense of spaciousness of the land, which is perceived as a continuous green blanket from the entrance gate. The arrival path that crosses the garden serves as a filter, like a very subtle sieve, which allows one to perceive the calm passing of time on the route. The interior spaces open up to the surrounding bucolic environment that is appreciated from a new perspective, accompanied by refined senses. The mixed construction technique adopted, with the use of masonry made of concrete blocks on the first floor and wood for the second floor and ceilings, sought at all times an efficient use of resources while maintaining the rustic and cozy tradition of a country house.

Once the spirit of the project was defined, the decoration was open for the use and arrangement of all the pieces owned by the clients. The collection included elements of all kinds (old rails, gates, columns, windows, doors, etc.), recycled from old demolished houses, and awaiting a new use. With them in mind is how complementary outdoor spaces were designed: the living terrace separated from the house as a place of meditation and restlessness; the garden next to the greenhouse for the sustainable cultivation of plants and food; and the dining room opens to the garden allowing its full enjoyment.

The privilege of living surrounded by gardens, farms, plants, and animals, also demands the responsibility of maintaining its delicate atmosphere in balance. These essential values of intimate connection and of what family life entails guided a long-term design process, which continues.