World
Magnolias 95 Offices / De la Hoz Estudio

© Alberto Amores

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings, Renovation
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: De la Hoz Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  243
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alberto Amores
  Manufacturers: Ikea, Kave Home, Misterwills, Montón de trigo, Naluz Iluminación
    Manufacturers: Ikea, Kave Home, Misterwills, Montón de trigo, Naluz Iluminación
  • Interiors:Alejandra De La Hoz
  • City:Madrid
  • Country:Spain
© Alberto Amores
© Alberto Amores

Text description provided by the architects. The Magnolias 95 offices are a very peculiar project as they were dedicated to the distribution of organic eggs and chickens and were very environmentally conscious. Hence the presence of vegetation, white, and pine as fundamental elements.

© Alberto Amores
© Alberto Amores
© Alberto Amores
© Alberto Amores

The aim of the refurbishment of this office was to achieve welcoming spaces while respecting the current structure, redistribute the central nave, enhance natural light, use neutral colours, and have a timeless aesthetic with an informal touch. As it is a completely open space, we created more private work areas, while still giving the feeling of open space by using pine wood and polycarbonate panels. We kept the existing skylights to maintain the natural light that we consider very important as we spend a lot of time in an office. For the furniture, we chose work tables and chairs in white tones to contrast with the partitions and the polished concrete floor.

© Alberto Amores
© Alberto Amores
Plan
Plan
© Alberto Amores
© Alberto Amores

We selected armchairs to talk about the rest areas in grey wool with headrests from Kave Home that give a casual look to space. At the entrance, we placed some rattan ones along with the vegetation to give an outdoor feel. The ping-pong table was custom designed. The vegetation is also very present to give that warmth and a touch of colour to the offices.

© Alberto Amores
© Alberto Amores

Project location

Address:Calle de las Magnolias, 95, 28029 Madrid, Spain

De la Hoz Estudio
Office

