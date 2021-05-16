P26 Building / VOX arquitectura + PDI

+ 18

Design Team: Rodrigo Gómez Maqueo, Mauricio García Cué, Carlos Albarrán Ríos, Arturo González Angulo, Christian Luce Dickinson

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. In a property with little frontage, but of good depth and with a regulatory limit for the construction of a total height of ten meters above the level of the sidewalk, this project of four apartments per level with different typologies and programs is being developed in the Santa Maria neighborhood

The depth of the terrain and the low height of the construction allowed suggested for the development of the architectural party, the organization of the apartments by means of small patios that provide natural light and ventilation to all the interior homes, with a single core of the vertical circulation. and an optimized horizontal circulation.

The limitation of ten meters of the height of the construction combined with the front of ten meters of the property generated a square and bland volume to the street façade, which gave it a heavy appearance despite the small scale of the project. Therefore, the volume was sectioned with more slender proportions both horizontally and vertically to achieve lightness in its reading.

The apparent, simple and inexpensive materials managed to reduce the execution costs and with this it was possible to develop this affordable housing complex in one of the central neighborhoods of Mexico City.