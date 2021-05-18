We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Romania
  5. MuMA Hut / WeWilder

MuMA Hut / WeWilder

Save this project
MuMA Hut / WeWilder

© Răzvan Dima© Răzvan Dima© Răzvan Dima© Răzvan Dima+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cabins & Lodges, Installations & Structures
Sat Bătrân, Romania
  • Architects: WeWilder
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Răzvan Dima
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Olin, Susai Servcom, Tukuma
  • Lead Architects: Miodrag Stoianov
  • Project Management:Oana Mondoc
  • Wood Construction:Ioan Moldovan
  • Design & Build:Krisztina Bokos, Raoul Chiricheș, Florin Gherman, Maria Sgîrcea, Pepe Guerrero, Felix Pantalici, Ioan Bușe
  • Coordination:Alina Floroi
  • Sustainability Consultant:WWF
  • Eco Tourism Integration:WeWilder
  • City:Sat Bătrân
  • Country:Romania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Răzvan Dima
© Răzvan Dima

Text description provided by the architects. Muma Hut is a “tiny house” built through voluntary efforts in an orchard, in the Old Village of Armenis in Romania, inviting guests who want to experience nature both outside and inside the cottage with an audacious window onto the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Răzvan Dima
© Răzvan Dima
Save this picture!
© Răzvan Dima
© Răzvan Dima

It came to life through a “design+build” workshop over several weekends between May and August 2020. Voluntary involvement in the building gave locals increased confidence in their own strengths and possibilities. The work sprint reminded me of the old days when the community got together and contributed to the raising of houses.

Save this picture!
© Răzvan Dima
© Răzvan Dima
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Răzvan Dima
© Răzvan Dima

The hut aims to be an example of shape - an “orchard room” and the materials used, which are purchased from the area to revitalize traditional practices. Wood was used for the structure/enclosures as well as shingles, made locally by the nephew of an old craftsman. The locals provided food and transport for the volunteers, giving them a taste of traditions. 

Save this picture!
© Răzvan Dima
© Răzvan Dima

The idea was sparked by Danu’s dream, a local ranger who envisioned rebuilding his childhood tree-house and was set in motion when architect Miodrag Stoianov offered his support to the WWF initiative in the area, where around 80 bison were reintroduced to roam freely in nature. Rewilding has been fundamental for the development of ecotourism, and Muma Hut has the role of catalyst and example for the infrastructure necessary for the longevity of nature-driven sustainable development. Muma Hut is also a prototype for the WeWilder Village Campus, a set of cottages and a community space in the making, with a role of co-working in nature and nudging a nature sharing economy.

Save this picture!
© Răzvan Dima
© Răzvan Dima

MuMA embodies an experimental approach of bringing together unusual allies to short-circuit the economic and financial barriers that rural areas and society face. 

Save this picture!
© Răzvan Dima
© Răzvan Dima

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sat Bătrân 327008, Romania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
WeWilder
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureRomania
Cite: "MuMA Hut / WeWilder" 18 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961730/muma-hut-wewilder> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream