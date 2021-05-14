We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Fielding House / Cheshire Architects

Fielding House / Cheshire Architects

© Sam Hartnett

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Mangawhai, New Zealand
  • Design Team:Stephen Rendell, Emily Priest, Ryan Fothergill, Pip Cheshire
  • Architects:Cheshire Architects
  • Landscape Design:Boffa Miskell
  • City:Mangawhai
  • Country:New Zealand
© Sam Hartnett
Text description provided by the architects. The house is a glazed pavilion siting in the dunescape above a coastal golf links. The two planes of roof and main floor are joined by three timber clad conic forms that house fireplace, bathrooms and kitchen. A partial lower floor is reached by lift and houses guest suite, garage, storage and plant room.

© Sam Hartnett
Firsth Floor Plan
© Sam Hartnett
The glass pavilion is a familiar form in mid-century architecture and is here given some complexity as the cones break up the open expanse of the house. They provide enclosure amid

© Sam Hartnett
Section
© Sam Hartnett
the open pavilion and unexpected revelation of the house’s spaces and the views beyond as one moves between the gently inclined walls. In a wide-open landscape, the presence of the tapered forms supporting the roof above slows the sitting space and induces a sense of calm repose from which to embrace the wide horizon.

© Sam Hartnett
About this office
Cheshire Architects
Office

