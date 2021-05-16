Strawberry Farm Activity Hall / Describing Architecture Studio

+ 22

Design Team: Shuai Yuan, Wenjuan Zeng, Peng Jiang, Wei Ma, Ling Lei, Cuiying Hu, Zhi Ye, Jiachang Cao, Xiaoming Zhou, Jiaying Xu

Engineering: Haisheng Wu

Consultants: Hangpeng Ao

Client: Longba Town government

City: Shiyan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In Longba Town, Zhuxi County, a new municipal road "Changlong Avenue" crosses the main entrance of the original town with a 30-degree cutting angle. The triangular plot between the new municipal road and the main road of the original town is the site of Strawberry farm activity hall and picking greenhouse. The Longba town government hopes to take cultivation, picking, and related experience activities of strawberries as the new starting point of the rural economy in Longba Town, and form the entry point of rural vitality at the intersection of old and new roads.

As far as the surrounding view of the site, in addition to the soon-to-be-formed 40-wide Changlong Avenue, it is the back face of the residential houses along the old main road. Different from the front face on the old road, which has undergone a brick and tile facade image renovation, while the back face shows a real rural construction state -- mortar plastering or red-brick masonry, which is real and messy.

Through a linear continuous wall, we wanted to enclose the entrance space of the village in the triangle, while keeping a distance from the chaotic surroundings. The building needs to face the new Changlong Avenue, and also needs to respond to the corner space of the new and old road. When the wall meets the part of parent-child activities, it folds into the curved space and wraps up the indoor and outdoor places it needs. In the reception part, the wall flows into linear space, leading to the entrance of the village like a tunnel. As a visual and functional guide, its front just surrounds the entrance site facing Changlong Avenue. At the same time, another entrance of the tunnel also naturally integrates into the path of parent-child activities.

The Bamboo texture cast-in-place concrete wall makes the space fold into a continuous whole, which not only corresponds to the inside and outside of the wall, separating the functional space and ancillary space but also acts as the structural main body of the whole building, bearing the steel roof of parent-child activities and the wooden structure enclosure of the reception center.

The arc-shaped roof is supported by a steel structure. One side is connected to the concrete wall, and the other side is supported by 100 * 100 steel columns. The mainframe is arranged around the center of the circle every 10 degrees. 19 groups of frames divide the roof into 18 identical fan-shaped sections, which are connected by steel beams in a straight line. Thus, the construction difficulty of arc space is reduced. The roof adopts lightweight linoleum tiles to meet the requirements of use At the same time, the cost is saved. The straight-line space adopts a wooden structure to form cross members, and the middle is connected with diagonal braces. The plane formed by crossing is used at the top, and the steel plate is covered as part of the waterproof structure. The outside of the wood structure is covered with a sunlight plate to make the light enter the room gently. In the interior, according to the sunshine analysis curve in the west, the high and low staggered boards are embedded to reduce the sunlight radiation at the top

The curved space for parent-child activities is separated from the outdoor courtyard by a revolving door, which can rotate to the vertical and open to the courtyard completely, taking the indoor and outdoor as the whole of parent-child activities. And through the Windows of various colors on the wall, you can observe the strawberry greenhouses under the filter and capture the light and shadow changes as you walk along the wall.