World
Galicia House / LOI Arquitectura

Galicia House / LOI Arquitectura

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Mar del Plata, Argentina
  • Architects: LOI Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  147
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Obralinda
© Obralinda
Text description provided by the architects. We are in a neighborhood of low-density single-family homes that highlight the verticality of the urban trees of the city. The land is unified in the shape of an "L", where the shortest side presents a house and the longest side a service area of the house, each side of the lot responds to different streets and conditions. The land faces North, contains the construction of a quincho - laundry - garage made of exposed bricks, and presents an orange tree and a large palm tree. The meeting point of the two lands is considered as a common and recreational space. We take the longest part of the Land, this sector is detached from the other part by a subdivision given by the Parents to their daughter. Thus leaving a field of 10.00mts in front x 19.00mts long.

© Obralinda
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Obralinda
Plan - Upper floor
Plan - Upper floor
© Obralinda
The program consisted of a house for a married couple and two children, it had to have a workspace and kept two cars. Studying the place carefully allowed us to understand that we should create our own landscape, enhance the interior-exterior relationship, its relationship with nature and generate various routes: the memory space, the study space, the sleeping space, and the spaces for to be. The traditional model of the house is reversed. The ground floor contains the access, bedrooms and bathroom joined with the double-height workspace with independent access from the street. The social part takes a second level to achieve distant views and to be in contact with the treetops. The living space and terrace come out to the front to finish embracing the space. In this way, the proposal is based on the existing by changing functions, sheltering, and respecting the vegetation of the house from the previous lot. We kept the exposed brick wall that was from the barbecue area to achieve a character to the outer space being the heart of the new home, we believe that in this way said space captures the feelings and memories of what it was like to live childhood in the same neighborhood.

© Obralinda
Sections
Sections
© Obralinda
All parts of the houses were located in conditions that enhance the front and back relationship and looking for a sense of their own privacy. It is accessed through a semi-covered area that acts as a parking lot guard and other times as a play space, where it allows from the beginning to choose a route that connects all the exterior spaces or the interior route typical of the operation of the house. This duality of routes makes the uses more flexible and all the spaces acquire a condition of ambiguities, always around the central space. Structurally, the front is solved with an inverted beam that takes up the entire width of the lot that allowed us to have that flexibility of use under it. Then it is only conventional section wooden tie bars placed in a straight way that makes up the entire roof and offers a continuous character on the upper floor.

© Obralinda
© Obralinda
© Obralinda
Cite: "Galicia House / LOI Arquitectura" [Casa Galicia / LOI Arquitectura] 14 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961622/galicia-house-loi-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

