World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. A Bronze House on Nightingale / SPF: architects

A Bronze House on Nightingale / SPF: architects

A Bronze House on Nightingale / SPF: architects

© Matthew Momberger

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: Studio Pali Fekete architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Matthew Momberger
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Armetal, Rollamatic, Shüco, Tinosana
  • Design Principal :Zoltan E. Pali, FAIA
  • Principal In Charge :Judit M. Fekete Pali
  • Designer :Adam O. Sauer, AIA
  • City:Los Angeles
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

Text description provided by the architects. Sited on a flat pad near the end of the street, the two-story, 13,000-sq-ft Bronze House replaces a dated single-family home. To preserve existing views, the neighborhood follows strict neighborhood restrictions that limit any new construction to no more than one story out of grade. 

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

The Bronze House cleverly defies the directive not with an affront but with a building that both creates a good neighbor and answers the spatial requirements of our client. The home does not build up but digs into the sloping site to unearth additional square footage.

Plan - Lower floor
Plan - Lower floor
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger
Plan - Upper floor
Plan - Upper floor
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

Key to the design is a central atrium topped with an expansive 100-foot-long operable skylight which infuses the ground floor and basement levels with light. Light-wells located along the north side of the property, also mitigate any dim spots that come from building below grade, as do glass and steel stairways and “sky bridges” and a southern face clad in glass.

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

The home’s sculptural element is both functional and expressive. A 22-foot cantilevered trellis stretches out to a strip of lawn and an infinity pool. The cantilever offers respite from the sun during the day while also adding dynamism to the structure. 

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

Clad in bronze anodized aluminum bars—that are prefabricated, panelized, and mechanically fastened—the sheen of the cantilever responds to changing weather patterns and lighting conditions; the metal blends into its environs as the sun drops, almost appearing black, but also reflects daylight, revealing a bronze hue at different times during the day. 

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

The Bronze House was designed on a strict orthogonal 20x20-foot grid. Although not overt, the geometry is experienced on the interior, inducing a calming sensation as one begins to uncover the order within the details. That being said, although the home is established around a 20x20 rule, it does deviate from this edict with purpose.

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

At the front and rear ends of the home, the walls flare out to create a subtle geometry that yields a wing-like shape as if to capture or embrace the environment. The move was intuitive as the residence is located on Nightingale Drive in the “Bird Streets.” In short: Why not create a building that is an abstraction of a bird’s wing?

© Matthew Momberger
© Matthew Momberger

SPF:architects
Steel Concrete

Houses United States
Cite: "A Bronze House on Nightingale / SPF: architects " 13 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961603/a-bronze-house-on-nightingale-spf-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

